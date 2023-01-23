The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR has been postponed and will no longer be one of the launch titles of PSVR 2. Fortunately, the slip is not very long, given that the new release date is March 16, 2023 (it was originally supposed to come out on February 22, 2023, with the Sony viewer).

The development studio Supermassive explained the choice in a tweet, arguing that the initial goal was to launch The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR alongside PSVR 2, but that it was deemed more important to ensure the highest quality of the game at launch. So the studio decided to take more time to polish and thanked everyone for their patience and understanding.

We read the official description About the game: “Immerse yourself in this fast-paced horror rail action shooter, where every move could mean the difference between life and death! Experience the thrill of the most terrifying VR rail action shooter, enhanced by the innovative features of PlayStation VR2 and set in the sinister world of The Dark Pictures Anthology series.”