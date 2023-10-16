Wendy Guevara does not stop reaping successes. After having won the reality show The house of the famous and obtain a prize of 4,000,000 Mexican pesos, around US$225,000, he has been able to indulge in some luxuries and treat himself to the purchase of a new truck.

The influencerwho already released his own reality show, shared on several occasions that if she was the winner of the program, she would invest the money in paying for her house and in a business so that her parents would stop working. But the sum she received from her and the projects she is working on have allowed her to do much more.

The native of León, Guanajuato was captured at the dealership of cars where he acquired the van that he loved so much, just as he shared it with his classmates. The house of the famous.

Before publication, Wendy received a lot of comments, most of them were positive. Above all because one’s own influencer counted on The house of the famous She already had a truck, so this new vehicle was just a treat she wanted to give herself.

This is the truck that Wendy Guevara bought



According to what is seen in the publication, the car It belongs to the Ford brand. It is a van Bronco model in its most equipped Badlands version that has a price approximately $1,600,000 Mexican pesos, that is, approximately US$90,000.

On the official Ford website you can see that this car It has amenities such as: pre-collision assistance with automatic emergency braking, that is, capable of detecting pedestrians; hill start assist; reverse camera; cruise control; advanced traction control; anti-roll stability control; interior light in trunk area; Blind spot monitoring with cross traffic alert.

Likewise, the influencer who rose to fame for a video on social networks that users nicknamed “The Lost Ones,” will enjoy a 6.5-inch digital instrument panel; display with outside temperature; reverse sensors; outdoor camping lighting system; tire pressure monitoring system; lane preservation system; six smart charging USB ports; wireless charger for mobile devices; 10 speakers and subwoofer; Eight-inch touch screen and six slides.

Ford highlights more specs like smart keyless entry with push-button engine start; air conditioning with dual-zone automatic temperature control; rear medallion opening; universal garage opener; seats with eight-way power adjustment for the driver and six for the passenger; heated front-row seats; micro-perforated leather seats; sliding rear seats with folding function; under-seat storage compartment; current converter; electric privacy glass; bottle opener in trunk.