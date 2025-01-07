After losing by 15 at halftime and by 13 at the end of the third quarter against the Spurs, the Bulls radically reversed the dynamic at home and won 114-110. The Chicago team was put in the hands of a spectacular Zach Lavine (35 points, ten rebounds and eight assists), well assisted by Vucevic (24 points and 11 assists) and Coby White (23 points).

Wembanyama’s double-double (23 points and 14 rebounds) was not enough to avoid the reaction of the Illinois team, nor were Chris Paul’s 18 points and nine assists.

At Madison Square Garden, the Knicks without the Dominican Karl-Anthony Towns found themselves without weapons against the successful Magic. On the Orlando team, Cole Anthony (24 points and seven rebounds), Wendell Carter Jr. (19 points) and Caldwell-Pope (15 points) led the way.

On the part of Tom Thibodeau’s pupils, the best performances were from Josh Hart (15 points and 14 rebounds), Jalen Brunson (24 points) and Mikal Bridges (24 points).

Also in New York, the Nets were clearly outmatched by the Pacers for most of the game, except for the third quarter. The players led by Jordi Fernández, who could not count on Cameron Johnson, finally suffered a 99-113 defeat.

For the Indiana club, Haliburton (23 points and eight assists), Mathurin (20 points) and Pascal Siakam (19 points) stood out. Day’Ron Sharpe (16 points and 13 rebounds) and Tyrese Martin (15 points) emerged as the best of the Brooklyn franchise.

On the other hand, the Grizzlies became strong at home with a 119-104 victory against the Mavericks thanks to an impressive Jaren Jackson Jr. (35 points and 13 rebounds), with the invaluable collaboration of Jaylen Wells (17 points and 11 rebounds) and Scotty Pippen Jr. (18 points).

For the Dallas team, the performances of PJ Washington (17 points and ten rebounds), Dereck Lively II (14 points and 12 rebounds) and Klay Thompson (15 points) were not worth it.

After an irregular game that was decided in overtime, the Kings beat the Heat 123-118 in the midst of the media earthquake caused by Jimmy Butler. The Miami star received a seven-game suspension from his team due to his suggestions regarding a possible departure. The Sacramento franchise entrusted itself to a lethal Sabonis, who shone with a triple-double (21 points, 18 rebounds and 11 assists).

Also essential for the final result favorable to the Californians were the performances offered by DeRozan (30 points), Malik Monk (23 points) and Keegan Murray (14 points and 12 rebounds). Finally, in the Florida team, Jaime Jáquez Jr.’s triple-double (16 points, 12 rebounds and ten assists) came to nothing, as well as Bam Adebayo’s double-double (18 points and 12 rebounds) and the 26 Tyler Herro points.

