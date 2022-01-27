One of the anime of the moment

Attack on Titan is one of the most recent anime that has caused a great impact on the public. In addition, the premiere of its last season broke some records and is even bringing down the servers of some streaming services. There is no doubt that many want to see it.

With so much interest in this series created by Hajime Isayama It is not difficult to imagine that it is one of the most watched anime today. The passion of fans Attack on Titan It has just been demonstrated thanks to some statistics that have made it share the spotlight with another great series of yesteryear.

Attack on Titan and Dragon Ball Z are very popular

The company Parrot Analytics specializes in doing market analysis. As part of their annual event, the Global TV Demand Awardsrevealed some of the most watched series of 2021. It was here that they gave an award to Shingeki no Kyojin for being the most watched anime show of the past year. He certainly has it well deserved.

In addition to Attack on Titan’s triumph, another beloved anime also took home an award. Dragon Ball Zthe second part of the story Goku, was named as one of the most watched long-running series. This shows that 26 years after its last broadcast, it remains in the hearts of fans.

Even if Attack on Titan Y Dragon Ball Z were the most mentioned anime of the night, it seems that this style of animation is booming. In accordance with Parrot Analytics interest in anime has increased 118% in the last year. Perhaps we will see more popular Japanese series in the next iteration of these awards.

Nowadays Attack on Titan is broadcasting its last season, something that may have influenced these results. Many may have decided to catch up on the series before watching the latest episodes. In any case, this does not minimize the great achievement that this award represents and perhaps in the future we will see her take the victory in the category that she won. Dragon Ball Z. Do you think it will happen?

