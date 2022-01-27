Guamúchil, Sinaloa.- In order to contribute to the problems that exist in the agricultural sector of Salvador Alvarado, today the signature of collaboration agreement agrarian affairs with the director of Agrarian Affairs of the Government of the State of Sinaloa, José Rosario Romero Valdez, and in the same way the deputy director Jesús Baez.

The municipal president Armando Camacho Aguilar expressed that: “We very much welcome this signing of an agreement to work hand in hand for the benefit of productive services, in this case the agricultural sector.”

For his part, the director of Agrarian Affairs of the State Government, José Rosario Romero Valdez, explained that this is an indication of Governor Rubén Rocha Moya to work together to solve the problems that affect the agricultural sector, for which a tour of all the municipalities of the state of Sinaloa to sign such agreements.

“We have received a very good response from the municipal presidents,” he declared.