The last payment to the beneficiaries of the Pension for the Well-being of the Elderly was last February of this 2024, when They advanced two two-month periods of this year due to the electoral campaigns of the elections on June 2, which is why the message recently launched by the Banco del Bienestar in relation to the next deposit of the federal social program is important.

It was through its official social media accounts where the Banco del Bienestar, a financial entity of the Mexican State, reminded all the beneficiaries of the Pension for the Welfare of the Elderly that It is not necessary to withdraw all the money from the ATMs or at the window that they have on the social program card of the Ministry of Welfare.

“Attention account holder, remember that it is not necessary to withdraw all your money in a single visit. At #BancoDelBienestar it is safe for when you need it,” you can read in the post published on the social network.

In this sense, the Banco del Bienestar emphasized the fact that the money deposited in the Bienestar cards is safeguarded by the financial entity of the Mexican State.

Bienestar sends a message to older adults with Pension for NEXT PAYMENT of 2024/Photo: Banco del Bienestar

The above is important because, it will be necessary to remember, when the payment of the two months of March-April and May-June, the elderly beneficiaries of the Pension for the Well-being of the Elderly received 12 thousand pesos on their Banco del Bienestar cardsthat is, a significant amount of money, and it will not be until next July of this year when the amount of the federal social program will be paid again.

Requirements for the Welfare Pension

For its part, according to the official website of the Wellbeing Programs, the following are the requirements and criteria To be a beneficiary of the Pension for the Welfare of the Elderly:

*Be 65 years of age or older within the two-month period of incorporation.

*Be Mexican by birth or naturalization with current domicile in the Mexican Republic.

*Birth certificate.

*Current identification document: voting or INAPAM credential, passport or other documents issued by the corresponding authority that prove identity).

*Unique Population Registry Code (CURP).

*Proof of address (maximum 6 months old) or proof of residence from the local authority.

*Single Welfare Form duly completed.

