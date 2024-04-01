A netizen convinced his wife to have a threesome and was shocked when he found out who she chose as her partner. About it reports Daily Star.

According to the man, for a long time he proposed to his lover to have a threesome. After much persuasion, the woman agreed. The man allowed his wife to invite any person she wanted into their bed. According to the user, he assumed that the woman would offer to have a threesome with one of her colleagues.

However, he was surprised when, on the day of the meeting, their gardener named Pete rang the doorbell. “We had to see it through to the end. It does a great job in hedges and I couldn’t risk losing it,” says the man.

Related materials:

The post on the social network went viral and received more than 477 thousand views. Many users did not miss the opportunity to joke about what happened. “The worst thing would be if Pete just knocked on the door to say the lawnmower needed fixing and was roped into a threesome,” writes one commenter. Some also suggested that the woman had already had sex with the gardener behind her husband's back and therefore chose him as a partner.

Earlier it was reported that a porn model from OnlyFans found a partner for a threesome with her husband online. She asked applicants to send a photo and check available dates.