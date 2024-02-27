Currently, the beneficiaries who receive the payment of the Welfare Pension for the Elderly, this through bank cards, in addition to withdraw the money at the Banco del Bienestarthey should know that they can do it through supermarket checkouts, once they receive the deposit.

The same occurs if the beneficiaries decide to do so through a ATM of another bankalthough this entails charging a commission that will depend on the institution they go to.

It is important to note that it is very easy to withdraw money from the Welfare Pension At cashiers in stores that do not charge a commission, they only have to pay for a product, present an official identification that accredits them as holders of the card, the card and thus indicate the amount to withdraw.

Withdraw money at the cashier instead of showing up at the bank or ATM It can save time and effort, so it is advisable to do this, especially if you have a store of this type nearby.

The Welfare Pension It is a support that is delivered universally to women and men over 65 years of age in all the country. The official portal of the program indicates that its objective is contribute to the well-being of older adults through the delivery of a non-contributory pension that helps improve living conditions and that in turn allows access to social protection.

Welfare Pension: How you can withdraw money at the supermarket checkouts

Starting this year, the bimonthly payment for seniors went from 4 thousand 800 to 6 thousand pesos bimonthly.