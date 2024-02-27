The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, ruled out this Tuesday (27) a meeting with his Argentine counterpart, Javier Milei, if he accepts the invitation to visit the country made by senator Lilly Téllez, from the opposition National Action Party ( PAN).

“Not that [reunião com Milei]that’s certainly not,” the Mexican president said during his traditional morning press conference when questioned by a reporter.

However, the Mexican president wished the senator “very good luck” with her guests and stated that he does not intend to receive any president or head of state. “This is not on the agenda,” she reiterated.

Obrador thus referred to the invitation that Téllez made to the president of Argentina to visit the Mexican Senate and discuss the different problems faced by both countries.

The Mexican senator delivered the invitation last Monday to the Argentine ambassador to Mexico, Romina Cocache.

In addition to ruling out a possible meeting with Milei, Obrador also commented that “the best foreign policy is internal policy”. “First the house, you can’t be the street lamp and the darkness in the house”, he commented.

Furthermore, he highlighted that Téllez and the PAN presidential candidate, Xóchitl Gálvez, identify with the thoughts of Javier Milei and other foreign politicians, such as José María Aznar and Santiago Abascal, as well as the writer Mario Vargas Llosa.

Obrador compared Milei's victory in the primaries to the rise of Hitler

From the left, Obrador began a wave of criticism of Milei in August last year, when the libertarian won the primaries of the Argentine presidential election.

At the time, he cited Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler when commenting on Milei's rise and accused the International Monetary Fund (IMF) of having “turned its back” on the government of then Peronist president Alberto Fernández.

“This precipitated an economic crisis, which obviously affected the Argentine people and produced inflation. Here it is important to remember that, among other things, Hitler is rising again, consolidating himself as a leader, after the inflation suffered before coming to power”, commented Obrador.

“Inflations and economic crises always help the right, conservatism, which is a bit what is happening in Argentina. I'm not comparing Milei with Hitler, to be clear, I'm making a historical reference”, argued the Mexican president.

In November, when Milei was elected, Obrador said that the libertarian's victory was an “own goal” for the Argentine people.

“To sum it up, with all due respect, it was an own goal. And although I respect the decision that the people make, I do not agree with right-wing governments,” he said.

Days earlier, Obrador had criticized Milei for the Argentine's criticisms of Pope Francis in the past – the libertarian apologized and this month met with the supreme pontiff at the Vatican.

“This ultra-conservative beam is attacking him because Pope Francis is one of the most consistent popes in the history of the Church, most attached to the doctrine of love for others and the defense of the poor,” said Obrador. (With EFE Agency)