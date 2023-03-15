Several countries around the world are experiencing political, economic and social difficulties, for which their population is migrating to different parts in search for better opportunities.

Without a doubt, The United States has been one of the most desirable destinations by travelers, either because of their cultural diversity or because of their job opportunities, which may fit with the needs of migrants.

However, obtaining a work visa is not an easy task, so the arrival illegal to this growing country.

In order to contain illegal entry into the United States, the Joe Biden government announced different programs to offer more legal opportunities for those who wish to come to the United States.

One of them is Humanitarian Parole, a measure that is committed to granting Humanitarian Visas for people from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Haiti, but only if those who apply for the program have a sponsor in the United States.

That’s where Welcome US comes in.a platform that helps to find a sponsor for those who want to take advantage of the Parole and are looking for a figure to help them access the Humanitarian Visa.

This platform connects people who have voluntarily registered with the desire to sponsor someone interested in entering the United States and once a month the corresponding approaches are made.

How to be a sponsor?

You can connect with Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans or Venezuelans seeking refuge in the USA through a form. Just baby register at this link.

How to find a sponsor?

To find a sponsor and contact him, you must register in this link and follow the instructions given by the platform.

