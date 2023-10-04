Although students have reported the presence of bedbugs in various faculties of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), the same rctor Enrique Graue has pointed out that not a single insect has been found.

“We have not found any bed bugs, but of course, if the concern exists, we are already confirming that they do not exist, fumigating the places,” said the Rector Graue, who minimized the students’ complaints.

The complaints come mainly from students of the faculties of Political and Social Sciences, Chemistry, Law and Veterinary Medicine, in Ciudad Universitaria, as well as the Faculty of Higher Studies Aragón and Acatlan.

At an event at the University, the rector Enrique Graue welcomed the attendees: Everyone is very welcome to this bedbug-free space..

On Tuesday, the University responded to various complaints that arose regarding the presence of insects in some of the buildings of the highest university.

He noted that after a series of inspections carried out by university specialists, it has been confirmed that, to date, the presence of insects has not been detected in the facilities of the educational institution.

However, the University Research Program on Epidemiological and Emerging Risks (PUIREE) has observed images circulating on social networks showing insect bites on people.

From these images, It has been suggested that they could be bed bugs (cimex lectularius), but it is emphasized that these bed bugs do not represent risks of transmitting infectious diseases to humans.

The UNAM warned that, due to their habits, it is unlikely that they will be found in classrooms, since they tend to lodge in mattresses, pillows, bedding and street clothes, and can be transmitted from one person to another, especially when traveling. on public transportation.

So far, recommendations focus on maintaining proper personal hygiene, washing clothes regularly, and ensuring clean work areas are maintained.