













The best anime prequels that surpassed the original works









The prequels are interesting because they allow us to understand the background of the story. However, they are complicated from the perspective that the author of the work must be extremely careful with every detail so that the story complements itself in a good way without affecting the events of the main narrative.

This way, the prequels are finicky and when they succeed they are truly amazing. However, they always run the risk of failing completely. Today I will give space to those that are impressive for their quality.

Meet the most brilliant anime prequels!

Lost Canvas

How could I forget Lost Canvas? It is one of the best installments of the saga that still responds to Saint Seiya. Lost Canvas It has beautiful characters at a narrative and design level. And it came when we needed it most, it was excellent, it is a title prior to Omega -and the other installments of that saga-.

Lost Canvas is still a classic narrative that veterans of Saint Seiya they would value more than remakes or other editions of the franchise. Especially since it revisits a counterpart of the most beloved arcs: the Hades saga.

Besides, The anime prequel perfectly complements the subsequent story and allows us to better understand the events after 200 years of history. It is simply wonderful and will touch every fiber of your heart.

It is one of the most beautiful prequels of anime.

Fate Zero

If you are not a fan of the saga Fate, surely you are already fed up with each of the titles that they release as fanservice for video games. However, despite this, if There is something that definitely has narrative and animation quality, it is the glorious prequel to the saga of Fate Stay Night.

Fate Zero came to propose a truly wonderful dark fantasy. It’s far from being like Unlimited Bladeworks; and the truth is that it is exquisite in every way. It is quite beautiful as a prequel, since it fills in all the gaps that, we will see, are not so absurd.

This anime prequel to the saga of the magical wars of sorcerers has an impressive quality and even works by itself. So if you don’t want to see the whole saga of Fatewith Zero enough and left over.

We’ll even see Saber on the most chilling level and learn the indissoluble links that the characters have among themselves!

FLCL: Alternative – The Prequel

Fooly Cooly It is an anime installment that allows us to philosophize for a while. The delivery of progressive It’s fabulous and quite cheesy. However, the saga of Alternative, which could work as a partial prequel, it is quite interesting and contains much harder narrative knots that are a little harder to process.

In fact, we know that we will see some characters again in a new edition of Adult Swim. So it has been successful. However, the delivery of Alternative It’s really interesting and although it does not explain things that we definitely want to know, at least it helps us better understand the universe.

The aesthetics of this anime prequel are really warm and the situations it presents to us will definitely allow us to form some thoughts while enjoying the alien world.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 served as a sequel to the delivery of Jujutsu Kaisen, and it was really amazing. For fans who were not convinced by the classic sorcerer installment, they only had to watch the film to realize the true proposal of Gege Akutami’s story.

What the series brings is not limited to sorcery and a corrupt system, but a well-defined sensitivity and an intense philosophy that overflows with pain and resistance.

The prequel to this anime series definitely contains the real hallmark of the dark news that lie ahead in the story of Yuji Itadori and his companions.

Magi: Adventure of Sinbad

Although the manga Magi ended and the series got two long seasons, it was decided to release a kind of prequel (a gaiden) instead of a new installment.

Of course, The prequel focuses on the most popular character of the series: Sinbad, the navigator who conquers all hearts and has seven djins (geniuses). The prequel allows us to meet a young Sinbad and we accompany him in his development as the King of the seven seas. This installment will definitely make the end of the manga even more upsetting for us.

Magi: Adventure of Sinbad It is very interesting because we follow in the footsteps of a very beloved character. and thanks to this we can have more contact with your feelings and thoughts; Of course, there are beginning to be hints of his corruption.

Ga Rei Zero

Source: AIC Spirits

Ga Rei Zero It is a manga of demons and curses, it is also full of tragedy and follows the story of the growth of Kaguya, an exorcist who comes from a very important family, but who faces a very complicated panorama.

The animated prequel is really important to connect with the story and is so impressive that it is even the only animated part of it. In it we see the fierce change – and the reasons behind it – of our protagonist.

Although Ga Rei It’s an excellent story, the prequel Zero of the a completely different touch.

Why are prequels important?

Source: Ufotable

The best anime stories are usually meticulously constructed from the beginning, from the origins, however, Not all of these details are told in the back story that the mangakas present to us.because their narrative objectives are different.

However, just because they want to tell a particular story does not imply that they do not know precisely what is in the more abstract and earlier world of their main narrative. So when they decide to tell an “extra” and previous story about it, for the fans it is always very important because It can fill narrative or emotional gaps in the world presented to us in the series that stole our hearts.

For this, The prequels, in an attempt to fill these gaps, will always have a great place in the hearts of fans.

