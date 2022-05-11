As part of the premieres for May, “Welcome to Eden” has just been added to the catalog Netflix. With little time on the platform, the series has already become one of the most popular titles, as it appears in the top 10 most watched on the service. Also, if you have already seen it, then it is sure that you will be interested to know that its commented plot is inspired by a real life story. We tell you more about it.

Cast of “Welcome to Eden.” Photo: Netflix

Through its eight captivating chapters, this intriguing production, whose cast includes Belinda, brings us closer to a group of influencers, who have been invited to a party on a remote island. Away from any city contact, they are convinced to try a new drink that is about to be launched on the market.

However, what they did not know was that the liquid would render them unconscious, and then they would be left to fend for themselves. In this way, they soon discover that there is a self-sufficient community known as the Eden Foundation. It doesn’t take long for this interaction to turn into a nightmare as they realize dark secrets and dangerous traps.

Fiction inspired by reality

If all of the above sounds amazing to you, then you should know that its filmmakers were inspired by real events to develop their proposal. This was confirmed by Joaquín Górriz and Guillermo López Sánchez, creators of “Welcome to Edén”, in an interview with SensaCine.

“We were very inspired by a Netflix documentary about the Fyre festival, a festival that people were invited to go to but then, obviously, it was a disaster ”, they pointed out.

This event had a reputation for offering amenities that were actually a bad dream for select attendees.

“They had been told that they were going to make the trip of their lives and indeed it is, but with the dimension that we want to give it because from the beginning we realize that there is something murky behind it,” the executives added.

What happened at the Fyre Festival?

What was supposed to be the biggest party of all time turned out to be the most embarrassing scam of life. Specifically, the fyre-festival was presented as an attractive destination for important influencers. In fact, it sounded so exclusive that the entry cost ranged from 400 to 200,000 euros, based on the arrangements that the ‘contributor’ wanted.

Among some of the striking promises were: two weekends of ‘glamping’ (basically a glamorous camp), food by the famous chef Stephen Starr, concerts with stars like Major Lazer, Disclosure or Minos, among other privileges.

However, as reported by the aforementioned media, it was all a fraud, because when the young people arrived, the place had half-built structures, tents to sleep in questionable conditions and, as if that were not enough, the five-star food ended up being a sandwich with melted cheese and salad.