Former Minister of Health and 5 other people were accused by the MPF of administrative impropriety

Federal judge Diego Oliveira, of the 9th Federal Civil Court of Amazonas, rejected on Monday (May 9, 2022) a lawsuit for administrative impropriety filed against former Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello and 5 other people. Here’s the intact of the decision (70 KB).

The case involves the oxygen crisis in hospitals in Manaus during the discharge of covid-19 cases. According to MPF (Federal Public Ministry) and the Public Defender’s Office, more than 60 people died for lack of input.

In addition to Pazuello, former Amazonas Health Secretary Marcellus José Barroso Campelo were denounced for impropriety; the former secretary of the Ministry of Health Mayra Pinheiro; the former national secretary of Specialized Health Care, Colonel Luiz Otávio Franco Duarte; the National Secretary for Work Management at the Ministry of Health, Hélio Angotti Neto; and Francisco Ferreira Máximo Filho, who coordinated the committee created to manage the oxygen crisis.

According to the judge who analyzed the case, there would only be an act of improbity if the accused had benefited or benefited from other people with the alleged omission that caused the lack of oxygen in Manaus.

“Therefore, there is no alternative, but the rejection of the initial petition for manifest supervening atypicality of the conduct imputed to the defendants”continues the magistrate.

The public civil action filed by the MPF and the Public Defender’s Office says that the accused “were responsible for the oxygen crisis” for having omitted “in the fulfillment of their functional duties”.