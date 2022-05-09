“Welcome to Eden” is the most recent Spanish proposal from Netflix. Created by Joaquin Gorriz and Guillermo Lopez, presents to Zoa and four other people with great activity in social networks. They receive an invitation to attend an exclusive party on a secret island organized by a brand of drink, where not everything is what it seems. There are eight chapters that make up this first installment of fiction, the same ones that can already be seen in full.
What is “Welcome to Eden” about?
“Welcome to Eden” follows a group of young people whose lives revolve around social networks. One day they receive an invitation to the most exclusive party in history on a secret island, organized by a new beverage brand. This will mean the beginning of a new adventure that will soon become the trip of a lifetime. But paradise is not really what it seems.
Who is who in “Welcome to Eden?
- Amaia Aberasturi as Zoa
- Berta Castañé as Gaby
- Amaia Salamanca is Astrid
- William Pfening as Erik
- Ana Mena is Judith
- Belinda is Africa
- Berta Vazquez is Claudia
- Irene Dev is Alma
- Sergio Momo is Nico
- Lola Rodriguez is Maika
- Diego Garisa is Ibon
- Tommy Aguilera as Charlie
Will “Welcome to Eden” have a second season?
The answer is yes. Two months before the premiere of the first season, the Aragón Film Commission confirmed that it is already working on the pre-production of a new one. Although Netflix has not yet made an official announcement, apparently in the last chapter of this installment, this interesting suspense story is not over yet, in addition, all the secrets of Astrid and Erik have not been revealed.
Trailer for “Welcome to Eden”
