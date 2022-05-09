Penske previously said he would like to have an endurance fixture at the home of the Indy 500, which he bought alongside the IndyCar Series in November 2019.

The WEC could race on the Indianapolis road course, with Team Penske making it to the grid this year in LMP2 and following the development of the Porsche LMDh for 2023.

“Creating a new international sports car event on the ‘roval’ layout used for the 2000-2007 United States Grand Prix is ​​at the top of my list,” said Penske, who attended Spa last weekend.

“We are discussing it right now, for now there is nothing to announce, but that would be great. I spoke to Frederic Lequien, head of the WEC, and I said we might have an interest.”

“As for Indianapolis, our arms are open: come and run, we will have the place ready to welcome you!”.

Lequien said he would be in favor of having a second round of the WEC in the United States in future seasons as the championship expands beyond its current six-game schedule, a reduction in place since last season following the COVID pandemic.

Having said that, however, he has also dismissed the hypothesis that we will go to North America – where the 1000 Miglia di Sebring is already being run – in the short term.

“The United States is a very important market for us: it would be stupid to rule out an opportunity like this,” said Lequin. it can happen. It is important to visit different countries “.

Roger Penske, Team owner Penske Racing Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Penske also spoke for the first time about the possibility of hosting an IMSA SportsCar Championship round on the interior layout incorporating sections of the oval in the middle of last year.

“We are further ahead in the discussions with IMSA: both would give us the same benefit since the event is of great importance. We want to do an endurance race, not a sprint one.”

IMSA chief John Doonan admitted that he would be in favor of adding another such event to the already scheduled Daytona, Sebring, Watkins Glen and Road Atlanta that make up the Endurance Cup, but that for the moment the calendar will remain so.

The Indianapolis road course hosted a round of the Grand-Am Road Racing Championship in 2012-2013 and, following the Grand-Am’s acquisition of the American Le Mans Series, a round of the new IMSA unified series in 2014.

Penske has instead dismissed the hypothesis on the possibility of a return of F1 to Indy, after Miami and Las Vegas are added to Austin.

“We would like to have an F1 race, but I think we are a bit in the background at the moment.”

The Indianapolis road course was modified prior to the first IndyCar race on the layout in 2013, which has become a traditional part of the series program.

The ‘roval’ also hosts the 8h of the Intercontinental GT Challenge from 2020.