The program is spread over four days. All matches are broadcast on Sky and – in streaming – on Now. In group B Perugia returns with a point from the Lucchese field

Serie C has finally begun, with a program spread over four days and the television novelty: all the matches are broadcast on Sky channels and – in streaming – on the Now platform, which has also associated its name with the championship. Here is everything that happened on the opening day, starting with the big match that saw Catania and Crotone challenge each other at Massimino in front of 20,000 spectators. Tomorrow another 6 games: in group B Pescara-Juventus Next Gen stand out (the crossing between Zeman and the black and whites is never trivial) and Entella-Ancona, in the South Avellino unveils hosting Latina.

Crotone plays the spoilsport, ruining the return to Catania's professional ranks in a splendid setting (the president of Lega Pro, Marani, was also present). The decisive goal for the narrow success of Zauli's team (1-0) was scored by Tribuzzi midway through the second half, but Catania could complain for the two woodwork hits in the first half by Rapisarda and Zammarini, as well as for the crossbar from a Chiricò and the very occasional failed recovery from Curado. From the last moments of the market, for the two clubs, the official nature of two returns: that of Tommaso Silvestri to Catania (from Modena) and that of D'Errico to Crotone, from Bari. In the other match of group C – where the bells are 7 – Giugliano smiles returning to play in his stadium: at De Cristofaro a good Sorrento falls in the second half (even a post hit by Vitale), thanks to Nocciolini's header from Di Dio's cross from the left.

GROUP b — Five challenges in the central grouping. There was expectation for Perugia's debut, just two days after the verdict of the Council of State which made participation in the C certain (with an extension of 8 days to complete the market): Francesco Baldini's team, meanwhile, returns with a point from the Lucchese field, 0-0 armored above all by the saves of the home goalkeeper Chiorra (with chances on both fronts). The ambitious Carrarese got off to a strong start, fulfilling the forecast by trimming a clear 3-0 against a Fermana under construction: Capello scored in the first half, then came Calderoni's own goal and Palmieri's trio. Half braking for Piero Braglia's Gubbio, disqualified and replaced on the bench by deputy De Simone: Barbetti finished 1-1 with the freshman Pineto, to the Umbrian advantage of the new signing Udoh (the former Cesena will also have a couple of opportunities to double ) replies the substitute Pellegrino. Arezzo passes in Rimini (2-1), in a challenge that has been missing for 8 years: Indiani relies on 6/11 from last season and takes a double advantage with Gucci and Iori, the Romagna players are not enough in the second half flash of Cherubini to reopen it (the post hit by Morra denies the draw). With one goal in each half (2-0, the first among professionals from Delpupo and a free-kick from Ianesi), Pontedera beat the newly promoted Sestri Levante