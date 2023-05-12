Weird West will not have a following. At least not soon, given that the software house Wolfeye Studios he’s working on something completely new and more ambitious than his first game, but nothing is known about it yet.

Recall that Wolfeye was founded by Raphael Colantonio, former founder of Arkane Studios, and has as CEO Julien Roby, another former Arkane. Echoes of Arkane are present throughout Weird West, the first Wolfeye game, which we can define as an isometric immersive sym set in a decidedly supernatural old west.

Be that as it may, the new project will see collaboration with Galaxy Interactivean investment company, and it was announced by Colantonio himself, who explained: “Our collaboration with Galaxy will allow us to maintain our independence, but also to be more ambitious with our next game. We are in an ideal situation !”

The announcement states that Wolfeye will spend the next few months expanding the development team and working on a prototype for “an ambitious new intellectual property” that “is yet to be announced.”

One Wolfeye fan looked at Galaxy Interactive’s portfolio and found that it includes numerous businesses related to NFTs, like ClubNFT, ImmutableX, MetaverseGo and NFTfi. He then asked Colantonio if the new game will also have NFTs, but the developer denied it. After all, the NFT bubble is now a burst bubble and it wouldn’t make much sense to invest in it, pulling only a lot of bad publicity with it.