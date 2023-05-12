Using the virtue of frankness to justify outbursts, unsolicited negative criticism, and even cruel comments is widespread behavior. Although it is possible to tell the truth while being careful not to hurt the feelings of others, finding that balance seems, for many people, an arduous task.

Probably, everyone remembers one or even several proper names when talking about that type of person who speaks his mind without a filter and pays little attention to the feelings of others. Carmen García-Rivera and María García-Rivera, the founders of the Center for Psychology and Psychiatry we are tangerineexplain that this type of behavior is called sincericide and it is an act of impulsiveness and lack of awareness, since, the experts affirm, “it is possible to think what is said without saying the opposite of what is thought.”

Indeed, if honesty is understood as expressing the first thing that comes to someone’s mind, perhaps it is being confused with insolence. The main difference between the two lies, according to Montse Cazcarrahealth psychologist, on affective responsibility and prudence: «When you frequently fall into impertinence, it is likely that you are not giving space to empathy and you are not taking into account that the words that are said have an impact on others”.

throwing balls out

“Being completely honest is not always the most diplomatic or safest way to communicate with emotional beings,” said TARS, the robot accompanying Cooper (Mathew McConaughey) on interstellar (Christopher Nolan), when said character asked him about the parameter of sincerity with which he was configured. Well, surprisingly, this automaton correctly understood the crux of the question: that the rest of the people around him are sentient individuals.

In general terms, it seems like an easy lesson to understand, but that phrase “I’m very sincere” —cousin of “I’m just like that”— continues to be repeated ad nauseam and hides a lack of willingness to self-criticize behind the fact that sincerity is a highly applauded quality. Looking in the mirror and realizing that there is work to be done to improve is an unpleasant exercise, which is why, according to the Somos Mandarina team, on many occasions it is preferred to avoid the feeling of guilt that can be generated by being aware that what is he is saying is not the fruit of honesty and courage, but of violence.

In addition, this statement can cause the person who receives such comments to fall into the trap of thinking that the error is theirs because, in colloquial terms, they are lazy. «Being sincere is well seen, ergo it is easy for the discourse to be validated and, in doing so, the problem (so to speak), it ceases to belong to the person who issues it. The focus becomes on the receiving person and on the little capacity to sustain the discomfort that sincerityyou can bring with you. Whoever receives this information tends to check if the problem is theirs (with a certain degree of conviction that it is), attributing it to sensitivity and not so much to the formulation of the message or how irrelevant it was,” explains Montse Cazcarra .

A support of coexistence

Knowing how to choose the moment and the place to bring up according to what topics may seem like the typical advice given by a close relative to a person at an early age who does not know how to ask their parents for a favor, attend a birthday party or spend the night at a friend’s house, but it can also be extrapolated in adult life to the role of diplomacy which, on many occasions, is a lifeline in emotional relationships.

If the person you’re talking to is at a difficult time in their life and doesn’t have the ability to handle what’s happening to them with such agility, perhaps the last thing they need is a verbal slap in the face. On the other hand, perhaps it is the person who emits the message who is not in as perfect as he can consider and for this reason the form of the speech can be altered. “You are not always in a position to be able to hold emotions in the way you would like to, in the same way that it is not always a good time for the other person and, to the extent possible, I would be sensitive and empathetic for part of one to take it into account, “says Montse Cazcarra.

But that’s not all, since you also have to take into account a small detail: perhaps the recipient simply does not want to receive such consideration. Regarding this, the cabinet of Somos Mandarina comments that it is important that the other person be allowed to choose if he wants to listen to the opinions that are to be conveyed. In summary and paraphrasing the experts, it is convenient to “train yourself to ask more”.

However, this acceptance does not exempt the sender from the prudence with which he should express it, regardless of the nature of the receiver. In the case of a person who easily expresses her feelings, it is possible that it is already known explicitly if this type of negative criticism or comments is difficult for him to digest. Therefore, according to Montse Cazcarra, despite the fact that how the person interprets the message is not their own responsibility, it can add security and strength to the bond, taking into account if that person tends to feel rejected or judged, for example. At the opposite pole, where those who transmit a lot of confidence and integrity reside, there seems to be a widespread —and erroneous— consideration, which is based on believing that they have a greater tolerance for this type of comment and, therefore, can serve as a sack. boxing that supports all kinds of attacks. Nothing could be further from the truth, since, according to the words of the founders of Somos Mandarina, perhaps they have normalized verbal attacks or psychological abuse. In short, misunderstood sincerity, “hurting hurts us all,” they say.

The eternal search for the middle ground

For all these reasons, if it is suspected that one’s own opinions and criticism tend to generate this effect on others, perhaps it is time, as Montse proposes, not to deceive oneself and take responsibility for it from self-pity. If it is the other who, with his words, usually hurts, he has to set limits. It seems that this expression so used lately is a life or death exercise, but from Somos Mandarina they maintain that sometimes it can be translated into something as simple as “I understand that you are not saying it with bad intentions, but I would like you not to think about my relationship of couple”.

In the end, not repressing what you feel and saying what you think is just as necessary as knowing how to express it. It’s hard to forget that scene The Great Beauty (Paolo Sorrentino), in which, during a meeting with friends, the protagonist decides to unmask the arrogance of her friend, who hid her insecurities by overexplaining her values ​​and good deeds, refuting all her arguments with a painful string of certainties. Probably, she succeeded, but with that scathing, embarrassing—and at times macho—nearly three-minute public address he also managed to hurt her deeply. He could have chosen another setting, other words, and another moment to make her see reason, but the battle between her affection for her and her ego was won by this second player.

Perhaps the ideal would be that, in the moment before unleashing that hurtful comment that seems to slip off the tongue, the sender really looks into the eyes of the person who is about to receive it and thinks about it a couple of times. Maybe then, that TRUE seemingly irrepressible, energetic and volcanic, it suddenly loses its reason for being.