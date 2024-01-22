Next Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. we will have a Copa del Rey quarterfinal match that could perfectly be an early final. Athletic Club de Bilbao and FC Barcelona will face each other, the clubs known as the Kings of Cups.
Below we leave you with the possible lineups of both clubs to face these quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey:
The team coached by Ernesto Valverde will come out with a gala eleven in which an important piece of the puzzle is missing, such as Iñaki Williams. “La Pantera” is currently defending the colors of the Ghana team in the Africa Cup. For this reason, Txingurri Valverde will opt to line up Berenguer on the wing and put Guruzeta as center forward. Nico Williams will continue where he has accustomed us on that left wing. In goal will be the goalkeeper of the Spanish team, Unai Simón.
This is what Athletic's lineup would look like (4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Unai Simón
Defenses: Lekue, Vivian, Paredes, Yuri
Midfielders: Berenguer, Ruiz de Galarreta, Mikel Vesga, Sancet, Nico Williams
Forward: Guruzeta
On the part of the culés, as we are already accustomed to in goal, Ter Stegen will not be there due to the back injury, and it will be Iñaki Peña who defends the three Blaugrana sticks, the youth player is doing good performances. The biggest surprise comes in the defensive axis, currently both Iñigo Martínez, Christensen and Marcos Alonso are injured so Xavi could give Pau Cubarsí the opportunity to start in the Copa del Rey, who already made his debut as a starter in the previous match league against Real Betis in the culé victory.
This is how the FC Barcelona lineup would look (4-3-3)
Goalie: Iñaki Peña
Defenses: Koundé, Araújo, Pau Cubarsí, Balde
Midfielders: Frenkie De Jong, Gundogan, Pedri
Forwards: Lamine Yamal, Lewandowski, Ferran Torres
