Cold with freezing air today from North to South with temperatures dropping. Rain tomorrow, with bad weather to close the weekend marked by worsening weather on Sunday 14 January.

The weekend, from Milan to Rome, will begin with the frost brought by the currents coming from the north. In Northern Italy, zero could be touched or reached even during the day between Lombardy and Piedmont. Temperatures are still low even in the Center, especially in the internal areas, and effects also in the South, where in any case the sun should resist without too many problems.

The picture changes tomorrow, Sunday 14 January, with the new input from the Atlantic: humid air is destined to bring precipitation. The rain will leave its mark starting from the Tyrrhenian regions from North to South: the bad weather will hit Liguria and Tuscany, Lazio and Campania up to Calabria. The forecast suggests a worsening, especially in the Center towards the end of the weekend, with the bonus – so to speak – of consistently cold temperatures.