From: Maibrit Schueltken

A bride-to-be wants to keep the cost of her wedding dress as low as possible and makes a daring decision.

London – A wedding is often very expensive. The right dress in particular costs many brides a small fortune, but it’s worth it for the most beautiful day of your life, isn’t it? Not when it comes to a bride from Britain. To keep costs down, she bought a dress from a sample sale for just £100. Another Bride took a riskier step and ordered her dress online – the shock was deep.

A bride’s dilemma: how to wash her wedding dress?

The bride from Great Britain was now faced with the big question of how best to clean the dress. She came up with a risky plan and posted it in the early March online forum Mumsnet. She didn’t want dry cleaning to cost more than the dress itself. “Given the fact that it was pretty cheap, would it be silly to just tuck it into a duvet cover and wash it on a gentle cycle?” she asked the online round. Here a lively discussion broke out about the feasibility of this idea.

The plan is courageous because there is a risk that the bride will ultimately no longer be able to wear the dress. However, there is also a chance that your bargain will pay off – literally. In the best case, she can invest the money saved from a professional cleaning in the desired changes. She writes down Mumsnet: “I don’t want to spend a fortune to wash a dress if I don’t already know if it can be altered the way I want. I also don’t want to pay for alterations if I can’t get it nice and clean.”

Wedding dress in the washing machine? Advice in online forum is ambiguous

The bride leaves many commentators shocked and there is no clear answer either. Some write that it depends on the material of the dress, while others prefer the bathtub to the washing machine. Still others question the whole project. “Does it really need to be washed?” Another common advice is to find out if the changes you want are possible before going to the trouble of cleaning them.

After a few hours of discourse, the bride actually settled on the final proposition, stating that she had an appointment at a tailor’s shop. Whether the cleaning plan worked remains open for the time being. (Maibrit Schültken)

