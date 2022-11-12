Yifei Ye is the first Porsche driver to be made official at the wheel of a 963 LMDh for the 2023 season of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship.

Having joined Porsche Motorsport Asia Pacific at the end of last season, the Chinese has been selected to lead the next-generation prototype that the Jota will field in the World Championship.

The 22-year-old took part in the LMP2 Class of the series in 2021, winning the Asian Le Mans Series and European Le Mans Series in the same year, racing in the latter championship with Cool Racing this year.

Yifei Ye, Porsche Photo by: Porsche

“A little over a year ago I was announced as a driver selected by Porsche Motorsport Asia Pacific and now I will join Team Jota with a Porsche 963 – said Ye – It is a dream come true for me to be able to fight for the overall victory at 24h. of Le Mans with a Porsche “.

“With such a successful endurance team, I believe we have a good chance of fighting at the top. I’m really excited about this challenge and can’t wait to get started. A big thank you to Porsche Motorsport Asia Pacific and Porsche Motorsport for making it all possible. this”.

Michael Dreiser, Porsche Motorsport Sales Director, added: “Yifei has proven to be an exceptional driver in endurance racing, so we are very happy that he continues to be part of the Porsche family and it is great news that he can race for Team Jota. with a Porsche 963 “.

“We are very happy to have the team as a customer and the fact that one of the Porsche Motorsport Asia Pacific drivers is racing for them is even better. We wish Yifei and the team the best for next season and look forward to seeing them in track”.

Alexandre Gibot, CEO of Porsche Motorsport Asia Pacific, echoes him: “I am delighted that Yifei will remain with Porsche Motorsport Asia Pacific in 2023 and we are all extremely excited to see him racing in the LMDh class with the Jota.”

“Yifei had a very positive first year with us and we are confident that he can be even more successful driving the 963 in the WEC next season. His move to the LMDh class is also in line with our goal of helping drivers grow in the motorsport and we can’t wait for the season to start. “

Michael Kirsch, President and CEO of Porsche China, comments: “I am delighted to see all these drivers and teams awarded at the Night of Champions. Porsche Motorsport Asia Pacific has managed a full season this year, despite the many challenges, and we believe that the next one will be even more beautiful and exciting “.

“In the future, we will continue to relentlessly promote the development of Chinese motorsport and help cultivate even more talent. I also wish Yifei the best of luck and further success in the coming season.”

Sky Qiao, Vice President of Marketing of Porsche China: “Having Yifei in the race for Jota with the Porsche LMDh next year is extraordinary. Yifei dreams of becoming the first Chinese driver to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans and Porsche, as a made brand as dreamers, he is committed to helping him achieve this goal “.

“It is also a pleasure to see a driver of the caliber of Yifei representing Porsche and our continent, and we look forward to closely following his program in 2023”.