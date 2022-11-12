Zenit beat Torpedo 2-0 in the RPL match

Zenit beat Torpedo in the match of the 17th round of the Russian Premier League (RPL). This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

The meeting took place at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow and ended with the score 2:0. At the 70th minute, the Brazilian striker Malcolm opened the scoring. Strengthened the advantage of blue-white-blue another Brazilian midfielder Claudinho.

In the last round, Zenit suffered their first defeat of the RPL season. Petersburg team lost to Grozny “Akhmat” with a score of 2:1.