Mike Conway is still unsure whether he will actually be able to race the 6 Hours of Sao Paulo, the fifth event of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship this weekend.

The Englishman flew to Interlagos to get back in the #7 Toyota after a crash on a training bike ruled him out of last month’s Le Mans 24 Hours.

The fractures to his right collarbone and a couple of ribs are fine for the moment, but the Englishman revealed that he still feels pain, especially in the morning, and so Friday’s free practice will already be a first real test for him, who has not yet taken a wheel in his hands.

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 – Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Nyck de Vries Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“Yes, I still have some pain here and there, I feel a bit stiff in the morning, but that’s because the bones are still healing,” explains the Briton.

“The fracture was quite serious and I had surgery 30 hours after the fall. As soon as I had the surgery I was able to use my arm, which was fantastic, and then it was just a matter of managing everything.”

“I’ve been rehabbing for the last three weeks, but I feel good and ready to get back to work. Getting in the car will be a test in itself, and we’ll see.”

“I have to avoid some exercises: I can’t lift anything too heavy or above my shoulder and it will be like this for a few more weeks. I’ve already considered several aspects, the next one is getting in the car. It’s a bit of an unknown.”

One of the characteristics of the Sao Paulo track is that it runs counterclockwise, which will create an additional difficulty not only for Conway, but also for all the other drivers.

“Personally I feel good, it would have been nice to go to a track with more right-handers, while here the right arm is subjected to more stress. But that’s how it is…”

“Given the schedule we had, I didn’t want to test in the car before now, I didn’t want to get back into the game with too much training too early. I just have to do my part to maximize the results. I’ve had this experience before in IMSA with Action Express Racing, as an endurance driver. Obviously it’s a strange feeling, but that’s how it is.”

Mike Conway, Jose Maria Lopez, Toyota Gazoo Racing Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

Toyota has not called up Ritomo Miyata as a reserve as the Brazilian event is a 6-hour event and if Conway fails to make it, they will only be able to run with two drivers, leaving Nyck De Vries and Kamui Kobayashi in the #7 GR010 Hybrid.

Meanwhile, José Maria Lopez has resumed his seat aboard the Akkodis-ASP Lexus in the LMGT3 class, after his podium finish at Le Mans in place of Conway, who had to suffer from home watching the race on TV.

“It was a bit of a bummer to sit on the couch and not participate. I watched until the Safety Car came out, then went to sleep and woke up at about 6am to continue watching.”

“I still wanted to be involved in some way; I would check in with the guys, see what was going on and look for a way to make myself useful, if I saw something on TV. Even in a situation like that you always want to be part of the team and have your say.”