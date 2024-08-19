For now, he is the owner of the River goal. In case he cannot recover his level, another good goalkeeper like Jeremías Ledesma appears.
The right-back has just arrived from Inter in Brazil and has already adapted quickly to the River Plate club. Guaranteed.
Champion of America and the World with the Argentine national team. Leader and chief.
He has been familiar with the River Plate world for years. The Chilean has always performed well and will do even more so with a player like Pezzella at his side.
One of the bombs of the transfer market. Acuña will leave Seville to be River’s left back.
Mixed midfielder who recovers the ball and also plays and makes others play.
He will be a good complement to Aliendro and will help distribute the play to River’s attacking players.
One of the jewels of the “Millonario” club. None of us are discovering anything when we say that he has plenty of conditions.
The great appearance of recent times in the lower divisions of the Banda. He did not need to adapt to the First Division. He has an infernal class.
Another of the bombshells that Gallardo is said to be able to make. It will be very complicated because he plays for Atlético Madrid, but if it happens it would be a tremendous jump in category.
At River Plate, Miguel Borja is synonymous with goals. The Colombian is a guarantee and no one doubts that he is their starting centre forward.
#Rivers #probable #reinforcements #rumored
