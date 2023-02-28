Isotta Fraschini presented her Le Mans Hypercar with which she aims to make her debut in the 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship.

In the historic headquarters of the Automobile Club of Milan, where in 1904 Isotta Fraschini obtained its first car manufacturer license (number 14 on the register), the Tipo 6 Competizione, a new generation prototype, was shown in public for the first time built by Michelotto Engineering which will then be managed on the track in collaboration with the Vector Sport team.

Motorsport.com was present at the launch, which also discussed the programs that the brand has devised for its relaunch in the automotive world, exploiting track competitions as a springboard to then arrive at the production of two distinct models of the Type 6 for customers, one intended for use on the track and another two-seater road going for 2026.

The car for the WEC is still clearly immature, as the team’s top management has admitted, given that the first outing on a track is scheduled for April, with the stated aim of making its debut at the 6h of Monza in July.

Bench and wind tunnel tests will continue in these weeks, in order to definitively approve all the parts and then present everything to the FIA ​​and ACO to obtain homologation.

The tests will be carried out in collaboration with Vector Sport, which will initially make its riders available while waiting for the team led by Claudio Berro to make their own choices, which, as has been said, will be made mainly by focusing on experience at an endurance level.

In the meantime, the Isotta Fraschini LMH model showed up in the colors chosen for the adventure, in a mix of blue, red, white and black.

All created by the Milanese design studio SignumStile, which wanted to keep heritage, dynamism and simplicity as reference points, as stated in the official note.

Light blue is the color of the Isotta Fraschini, while red symbolizes the color given to Italian cars for the competitions of the past; this is also the color of Vector Sport, which combines it with white and black inserts. And here is the coloring operation of the Tipo 6 LMH-Competizione complete.

ISOTTA FRASCHINI HYPERCAR – Technical data sheet

CAR

Le Mans Hypercars (LMH), hybrid, all-wheel drive

1030kg

Tank 90 L. FT5

CHASSIS AND BODYWORK

Dedicated carbon fiber chassis, bodywork in

carbon and composite materials

Length: 5000mm | width: 2000mm | height:

1260mm

MOTOR

Internal combustion engine: turbocharged, 3 L., V6, 90°, injection

direct, 700 hp (520 kW)

Electric motor: positioned frontally with unit

inverter, 270 hp (200 kW)

900V lithium ion battery

EXCHANGE

7-speed transversal sequential

SUSPENSION

Double wishbone with torsion bars

ELECTRONICS AND SOFTWARE

Integrated Bosch Motorsport electronic system

(MS7.8 ECU, MS50.4 VCU, PBX 190)

TIRES

Front: 29 / 71-18 with 12.5″ rims

Rear: 34 / 71-18 with 14.0″ rims

BRAKES

Integrated brake-by-wire system (EBS)

Carbon discs, Isotta 6-piston front calipers and 4-piston rear calipers