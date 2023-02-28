The developers of Land Nil have unveiled via Twitter that two different Steam users they played the demo of Terra Nil per over 75 hours. They have therefore decided that they will reward this dedication with a prize: a free copy of the video game.

Precisely, let’s talk about the Twitter users MystcRaven and Azrogodwho have respectively played 85.4 hours and 75.1 hours, as indicated by the images shared by the Terra Nil Twitter account, found just below.

It is a really huge number of hours for a test phase. Many games can be completed 100% in less time, even without the use of guides or aids of any kind. It is therefore understandable that the authors of Terra Nil noticed the thing and killed two birds with one stone: they made two fans happy and got some low-cost advertising.

Terra Nil will be available from March 28, 2023 on PC and mobile. It is a management game in which instead of building cities and destroying nature we have to restore vigor to the environment, growing forests, purifying water resources and more.

Finally, we leave you with our trial of the Terra Nil demo.