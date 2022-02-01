Inception Racing will make its full season debut in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship in 2022.

The Optimum Motorsport branded team will collaborate with Team Project 1 to field the Porsche 911 RSR-19 # 56 in the LMGTE Am Class.

At the wheel will be Brendan Iribe, Ollie Millroy and Ben Barnicoat, who had been protagonists of the 24h of Le Mans with a Ferrari last year, taking advantage of the invitation earned with the success in Asian Le Mans.

Now it will be necessary to understand how Project 1 will manage the crew of the second Porsche, the # 46, given that Matteo Cairoli appeared on the entry-list published by the FIA ​​WEC about twenty days ago as a Gold licensed driver.

On the # 56 Thomas Preining was instead indicated (who is in the same category as the Como), but as we know at each race it is possible that there will be changes, so we also await any choices made by Porsche Motorsport regarding the commitments of its drivers.