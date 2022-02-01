Home page world

From: Marc Dimitriu, Martina Lippl

Snow and snowdrifts: It has already snowed heavily on the edge of the Alps. The weather service continues to warn of heavy snowfall. © Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa

Mrs. Holle follows up! This time it’s storm “Philine”. There is a snow alarm in the Alps. It will remain stormy on the northern coasts.

February 1 update at 9:15 a.m: In the Alps and in the Black Forest, the German Weather Service (DWD) continues to warn of heavy snowfalls and snowdrifts on Tuesday. There is an official severe weather warning. In addition, the wind freshens up again and again. So it’s still stormy. Heavy gusts of wind (100 km/h) are to be expected at the sea. On the Brocken and in the Fichtelberg, the DWD betting experts are currently warning of hurricane gusts (Bft 11/12, 110 to 130 km/h). In some areas there is still frost (up to minus 3 degrees) and smoothness.

Storm depression “Philine” tackles: Snow alarm in the Alps

After the storms “Nadia” and “Odette”, “Philine” is now bringing stormy winds. Frau Holle packs a mighty punch in the Alps. Amounts of fresh snow of up to 100 centimeters are possible until the middle of the week.

In some regions of Germany, emergency services and winter service are still struggling with the consequences of last night’s onset of winter, some of which was massive. Especially in Baden-Württemberg.

Winter chaos in Baden-Württemberg – traffic blockade after heavy snowfall

In Baden-Württemberg, heavy snowfalls have led to massive problems on the roads. Traffic on the B31/Höllental federal road largely came to a standstill on Tuesday night, the police said on Tuesday morning. The reason for this was also several unsuccessful turning maneuvers by trucks. Heavy traffic can no longer be allowed through on the B31 from the city of Freiburg in the direction of Donaueschingen. Heavy traffic should avoid the route. “Currently, all trucks over 7.5 tons are stopped by the police on this route and sent back again,” the police said.

Clearance services are in constant use, the police said. In the course of the morning, the federal road will be released again for heavy traffic uphill.

Bavaria: Fresh snow in the Alps

Snow and ice also caused difficult road conditions in Bavaria on Tuesday night. However, there have only been a few accidents, as police spokesman announced on Tuesday morning. A driver hit the crash barrier on the federal highway 300 near Krumbach (Günzburg district). On the B 16 near Baisweil (Ostallgäu district), two vehicles collided on the slippery road. Nobody got hurt. The German Weather Service (DWD) warns of frost and ice throughout Bavaria. In addition, it will continue to snow heavily in the next few hours. In the afternoon there is a “temporary snow break” in the Alps.

Snow forecast until Thursday – up to 1 meter of fresh snow in the Alps

But on Wednesday night, more prolonged heavy snowfall is to be expected in the eastern and central low mountain ranges and in the Alps above 500 to 800 meters. It’s also snowing in the north of the Alps and the Ore Mountains. By Thursday, 50 to 100 centimeters of fresh snow can come together. In the Alps above 600 to 800 meters heavy snowdrifts can be expected. The DWD meteorologists warn of the risk of snow breakage!

Many accidents after black ice: School bus comes off the road – it snows on Tuesday night

Update from January 31, 07/22: Snow and black ice led to numerous accidents in Bavaria on Monday. The German Weather Service expects more heavy snowfall.

In Oy-Mittelberg in the Oberallgäu district, a school bus with about 20 children left the road in the morning, the police said. Some students were slightly injured and taken to hospitals. Accidents also occurred in the Upper Palatinate district of Tirschenreuth and in Lower Bavaria. 15 trucks got stuck on a district road in Plößberg and had to be towed.

Bavaria: More heavy snowfalls expected until Tuesday night

According to the German Weather Service (DWD), there should be further heavy snowfall in the Free State in the night from Monday to Tuesday. At lower altitudes, rain is also to be expected, which means that it can sometimes become slippery, the DWD continues. Ten to 15 centimeters of fresh snow could fall in the southern foothills of the Alps by Tuesday morning. In the low mountain ranges there could be gusts of wind of up to 80 kilometers per hour, in the Bavarian Forest and the Alps even up to 100 kilometers per hour.

Preliminary balance of the German weather service: January clearly too warm

Overall, however, January was far too warm. This emerges from the provisional balance sheet of the German Weather Service (DWD). Accordingly, the average temperature in January was 2.6 degrees, 3.1 degrees above the internationally valid reference period from 1961 to 1990, according to a DWD spokesman on Monday. Compared to the current and warmer period from 1991 to 2020, the deviation was 1.7 degrees.

Storm low Nadia: damage in the amount of 150 million euros

Update from January 31, 2:14 p.m.: According to experts, storm depression Nadia caused insured damage of around 150 million euros in Germany. The insurance broker Aon announced on Monday based on initial estimates in Hamburg that the storm was a small storm event and not to be compared with the destruction caused by storm “Bernd” in July 2021.

Meanwhile, the next lows are already approaching. They bring less wind, but significantly more rain and a lot of snow in the mountains to Germany. As the German Weather Service (DWD) announced on Monday, the low Odette, which was above northern Germany on Monday, will be replaced by the foothills of Philine on Tuesday, which will bring new precipitation and sometimes stormy winds to Germany.

Update from January 31, 11:04 a.m.: In the meantime, there is also an official storm warning against snow drifts in large parts of the south-west of Baden-Württemberg. The red alert now applies in several counties.

Storm warning in southern Germany: red alert in Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria. © Screenshot/dwd.de

Storm low Nadia claims several deaths: situation in the north calms down – hurricane now hits west and south

Heavy snowfall and gusts threaten in Bavaria. © MiS via www.imago-images.de

First report from January 31, 2022:

Munich – That was a stormy weekend in Germany. But after the storm Nadia caused damage, especially in northern Germany, and caused several accidents, the new week should start with somewhat calmer weather. On the North Sea coast and in the west, the German Weather Service (DWD) expected gusts of wind of up to 88 km/h for early Monday. It can snow in the western low mountain ranges.

In the south of Bavaria in the Alps, the red alert applies for Monday, from the morning it should snow heavily – with snowdrifts from gusts of wind. Up to a meter of fresh snow could come down, and there is also a warning about ice. There are also warnings of gusts of wind and snowfall in the west and south-west, but it will not be as severe here as in Bavaria.

Weather: Storm low Nadia caused severe damage and one death in northern Germany at the weekend

According to the meteorologists, the following applies to the rest of the country: It will be grey, windy, wet and occasionally snow will fall even down to the low altitudes. At the weekend, hurricane Nadia swept across northern Germany with dangerous gusts. In Beelitz, Brandenburg, a pedestrian died because an election poster was blown over and fell on him. In Bremen, a person suffered serious injuries in a park when a tree fell on him, and in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, a 16-year-old had an accident: he drove his motorcycle into a fallen tree and was seriously injured. In Berlin alone, the emergency services had to move out about 250 times due to the storm on Sunday night.

According to the DWD, the highest wind speed was measured on Sunday morning on the Hallig Hooge in North Frisia at 127 km/h. A severe storm surge temporarily flooded the fish market in Hamburg’s Altona district, and there were also storm surges on other sections of the coast. In northern Germany in particular, individual trains were cancelled.

Weather: Hurricane also hit neighboring countries hard

The storm also claimed fatalities in neighboring countries: in northern Poland, a 27-year-old died when a tree fell on his car, in the Czech Republic a worker died when a five-meter-high wall in an industrial area near Prague collapsed due to the wind and buried him. (md with dpa)