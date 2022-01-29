ByKolles has officially presented the new livery of its Hypercar that it is preparing to return to racing in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship.

After the refusal of the registration of the car to the 2022 season by the FIA ​​and Automobile Club de l’Ouest, the Austrian team continues its work undaunted.

A week ago the engine of the LMH was started, which in a month – according to what the team said – should be on track for the first tests.

In the meantime, there is also work to do in terms of image, starting with the renaming of the team in Vanwall Racing, adapting to a regulation that allows only Hypercar to participate in the championship of a real car brand.

In the new livery chosen by ByKolles and Vanwall, the dark green of the British manufacturer stands out, with inserts of the same lighter shade, as well as light blue and blue.

It should also be noted that compared to the first digital images published over a year ago, the ByKolles-Vanwall Hypercar has been modified in several points, starting with the front light and continuing through the wheel arches, side bellies and rear wing.

Since these are simple renderings created on the computer, it is still early to have technical information about it and to be able to analyze the vehicle in detail, so all that remains is to wait for its debut on the track and the actual presentation to get to know it thoroughly and … in flesh and bones!

In the meantime, in the image gallery below you can take a first look at what the ByKolles-Vanwall Racing LMH should look like.