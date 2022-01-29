The State Duma listed eight new laws that will come into force on February 1, 2022 in Russia. On Saturday, January 29, it was reported on site lower house of parliament.

From February, the insurance pension for non-working pensioners will be indexed above the inflation rate – by 8.6%.

In addition, the law on the protection of the living wage will come into force. Income equal to the subsistence level of the able-bodied population cannot be levied on executive documents.

Also, from February 1, citizens will be fined for late installation or lack of automatic control systems for pollution sources.

In addition, the procedure for administrations and the rules for paying income on units of Mutual Investment Funds (UIFs) will change. Now they can be established by a regulation of the Bank of Russia.

From February 1, authorities and local governments are required to submit to Rosreestr data on the recognition of a house as emergency, subject to demolition or reconstruction.

Next month, fines for the production and circulation of non-labeled alcohol and tobacco products will be increased.

In February, matkapital will be indexed according to the level of actual inflation. Its size for the first child from February 1 will be 524.5 thousand rubles. For the second – 693.1 thousand rubles, if the parents did not receive mother capital for their first child. The additional payment for the birth of a second child will be 168.6 thousand rubles.