Juventus, everyone’s crazy about Alisha Lehmann. “Me and Douglas Luiz together at Juve? A dream”

After Douglas Luiz to reinforce the Juventus midfield, as expected the girlfriend who signed with Juventus Women until June 30, 2027. The pair will soon reunite in Turin, after Brazil’s elimination from the Copa America in the quarter-finals against Uruguay. “I’m very happy, Juve has a great history, so much so that I have to be honest: when I had my medical, I saw a lot of fans at J|medical, when I got out of the car I was a bit nervous, but now everything is fine”, said the champion (also a social star with almost 17 million followers on Instagram – in Switzerland she is the most followed athlete ahead of a certain Roger Federer) who arrives like Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa.



For her, a season with 17 appearances and three goals, partly limited by injuries. Her technical characteristics? “First of all, the pace: I like to dribble, act quickly, obviously score goals, but I also like to provide assists to my teammates, I am happy when I can play for the team, and this is also a characteristic that I have learned in these years of career”. And again: “For me and Douglas to be together in the same Club is a dream: We’ve often played in different cities, and so being able to experience these great adventures in the same place is something wonderful”

Juventus has presented its new star of the Women’s team. “Alisha Lehmann is a new Juventus Women player: for her, a contract with the black and white team until June 30, 2027, having arrived in Turin from Aston Villa. An internationally renowned attacking winger, Lehmann strengthens the black and white team’s offensive department – coming off a season in which she made a total of 17 appearances and scored three goals, partly limited by injuries”.





On her career before arriving at Juventus Women: “The 25-year-old Swiss footballer started when she was just nine years old at Konolfingen, before moving to Young Boys with whom she made her debut in the Swiss Women’s Serie A in 2016. The following season she finished as the top scorer for the Giallonero team with nine goals and was immediately called to England, where she played in the FA Women’s Super League for West Ham – the main English women’s league. After her loan at Everton she then moved to Birmingham, to Aston Villa, where he played the last three seasons as an outside forward. In his career in the English championship he collected 19 goals and 10 assists, thus earning a place in the national team – with which he collected 52 appearances, two of which at the last World Cup in 2023, after his debut on 5 April 2018 in the 1-0 victory over Scotland”.