Ferrari presented the new livery that the two official 499Ps will adopt for the 2024 season of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, unveiled on the birthday of Enzo Ferrari, who was born in Modena on 18 February 1898.

In less than a week the hybrid prototypes of the Prancing Horse managed by AF Corse will be on stage in Lusail for the Prologue tests, which will act as a starter for the new year ready to start with the 1812 Km of Qatar on 2 March.

Meanwhile in Maranello the veils have been removed from the car which will continue to be driven by the very confirmed crews made up of Antonio Fuoco/Miguel Molina/Nicklas Nielsen (#50) and Alessandro Pier Guidi/James Calado/Antonio Giovinazzi (#51), the latter winners of the very prestigious 24h Le Mans.

Ferrari 499P Photo by: Ferrari

Aesthetically, the men of the Emilian company have chosen to maintain the beautiful scheme adopted for the debut of last season, i.e. the basic intense red – inspired by that of the F1 F2007, but more shiny to stand out better even in night races – and the 'Modena Yellow' band crossing the center of the car, surrounding the circle in which the race numbers are applied in the official 'Ferrari Sans' font, taking inspiration from what has been seen in the past on the 312 PB.

Yellow increases its presence on the roof and on the door, also appearing on the part of the side near the rear wheel arch and on the top of the bonnet fin, basically in carbon black

The pilots' suits have also been renewed, with the yellow bands now surrounding the shoulders and sides of the torso and legs, while the inside of the arms is white.

#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P of Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi Photo by: Ferrari

“Tradition and innovation dialogue in the new livery, a 'dress' which, while closely recalling the recent history of a 2023 season which saw the Italian team win the Centenary 24 Hours of Le Mans and finish in second place in the Constructors' standings, looks to the future by introducing innovative elements”, explains the official note.

“The inevitable red, synonymous in the world with the Italian sporting spirit represented by Ferrari, and yellow are the colors that emphasize the sculptural and dynamic lines of the car. The color scheme continues to celebrate the distant past embodied by the Ferrari 312 PB, the last prototype to compete in the World Championship in 1973, before an interlude that lasted half a century and was interrupted in 2023, when the Prancing Horse returned to the top endurance class”.

“On the body of the car, a racing red prevails, studied specifically for the new season, with an intense and deep tone, combined with Modena Yellow, the latter already admired on the 2023 livery. The red of the Ferrari 499P for the upcoming racing season reworks the one already appreciated on the F2007 single-seater with which Scuderia Ferrari faced its commitment in Formula 1 in 2007, but compared to the original it introduces new elements: the result for the Hypercar is a shiny version that better adapts to the visibility needs of the car in races which often take place in conditions of poor visibility and at night”.

#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P of Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen Photo by: Ferrari

“Also new compared to the previous year is the compositional scheme studied for the two 499P numbers 50 and 51 which will be entrusted in the race to six official drivers of the Maranello company. The main objective is to enhance the body of the car and the passenger compartment with two staggered blocks of colour, which create a fluid compositional rhythm, and with a design which, by mixing the two shades indicated, is able to enhance the lines and three-dimensionality of the geometries”.

“Aspects that are very evident when looking at the Hypercar from the side: Modena Yellow 'embraces' the entire passenger compartment, underlining its centrality from a physical and symbolic point of view, while lines, new graphic styles and horizontal bands of the same color help to emphasize the concept of dynamism and speed, expanding both in the lower part of the bodywork – near the rear wheel arches – and on the top part of the central fin, and inside the closing plates of the rear wing”.