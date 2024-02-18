Established the Children's Cancer Center in Lebanon (CCCL) Yesterday evening, Friday, a charity dinner was held at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence. A group of Lebanese and Arab artists participated in the celebration in support of the center, which provides free treatment and care for all children with cancer without any discrimination. In more than eight hospitals in Lebanon.

The ceremony brought together more than 700 supporters, including social, diplomatic and artistic figures, who were keen to attend in support of the centre’s mission of securing the necessary funding for children with cancer to receive the best treatments at no cost for children and adolescents with cancer from Lebanon and the Arab region..

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan said that this charitable ceremony expresses support and support for the Children’s Cancer Center in Lebanon, expressing his appreciation to all the workers at the center for all their great efforts in order for it to be able to fulfill its mission, in serving and caring for children with cancer. Helping their families and families, and affirming the spirit of solidarity and solidarity among all members of society in dear Lebanon“.

He noted that the Children's Cancer Center in Lebanon embodies the meanings of compassion and care for children, and expressed his admiration for the center's connection with all global efforts and developments to combat this malignant and cursed disease, especially St. Jude Hospital. (Saint Jude) In the United States of America, it is the hospital that was founded by a Lebanese diaspora, and it treats all children, like the center in Lebanon, without regard to the financial capabilities of their families..

He said: “By supporting this important center, we are affirming our firm conviction that the child is the future of the nation, and that his care and treatment always come at the top of all priorities.”“.

He added: “This is an important conviction, which we find in the Emirates and Lebanon together, and we together in the Emirates and Lebanon are keen to alleviate the suffering of children and eliminate, as much as possible, the effects of diseases on them and their families, in addition to working hard to develop the capabilities of care institutions.” Health, to confront these diseases, using all means and tools.”

He praised the achievements of the Children's Cancer Center in Lebanon, in all fields, expressing his confidence in the Center and his strong desire to always be at the forefront and the forefront among children's cancer treatment centers around the world. He praised its bright future and its important role in Lebanese society..

His Excellency said: “Our meeting tonight confirms the depth of the fraternal relationship between the Emirates and Lebanon and our strong commitment to always developing it for the better,” describing the relationship between the Emirates and Lebanon as a long-standing relationship between the two peoples based on ideal values ​​and common principles that we cherish and are always keen to strengthen, and one of the most important These values ​​and principles provide the utmost concern for human beings and provide them with all means and capabilities to enjoy the blessing of health and the blessing of life.”

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak stressed that “the United Arab Emirates, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, is the ever-beating heart, with noble humanitarian sentiments that takes the initiative to do good, support brothers, and encourage humanitarian projects everywhere.” “.

He added: “I invite you all to show your best feelings and values, by supporting the Children’s Cancer Center in Lebanon, and let this be clear evidence that we in the United Arab Emirates, under the leadership of His Highness the President of the State – may God protect him – are closely linked, With everything that happens to our brothers in the Arab countries, we cooperate with them, and we always provide them with support and assistance, and together, with God’s help, we are keen to care for the sick, serve the needy, and deepen the elements of love and solidarity among the people of the Arab nation, everywhere.”

He called on “God Almighty to perpetuate His giving to everyone” and said: “We applaud the support of the attendees to the Children’s Cancer Center in Lebanon on the path of righteousness and good deeds and on the path of permanent cooperation between the Emirates and Lebanon. This cooperation embodies the special appreciation that we in the Emirates have for Lebanon, its people and its spirit.” In tolerance, coexistence, civilization, authenticity, and love of goodness for all.”

Joseph Asili, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Children’s Cancer Center in Lebanon, expressed his thanks and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan for hosting the center with their usual generosity.

He added: “The leadership of the UAE and its people have always embraced the center’s message,” noting the support of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan, the sponsor of this event, for supporting the center’s message and its children with great love for more than 18 years.

Asili explained, “Thanks to the contributions, donations, and support of sponsors and participants, whether individuals or institutions, the center will be able to provide free treatment and care to all children with cancer, without any discrimination, in more than 8 hospitals in Lebanon, with complete transparency, assuring them of the highest standards of treatment.”

He stressed that “support is necessary to spread hope in the recovery of the largest possible number of children and ensure a long and healthy life for them.” He thanked the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, the International Humanitarian City in Dubai, and the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai for facilitating the organization of this ceremony, as well as all sponsors..