If you have been driving a kart from the age of four, then win everything there is to win and make your debut in Formula 1 at the age of seventeen, then you can steer quite a bit, right? No wonder that Max Verstappen immediately passed his first driving test. Yet, according to the now three-time F1 world champion, it would not have made much difference if he had failed.

On September 30, 2015, the day Verstappen turned 18 years old, he passed his practical exam. For the record: he has already had his super license for a year and has completed fourteen Formula 1 races, with fourth place in Hungary as his best result. Verstappen is currently twelfth in the championship with 32 points above drivers such as Alonso, Button and teammate Sainz.

At that time he quit Verstappen.com (which was then still called Verstappen.nl): 'I am happy to be eighteen and also happy to have gotten my driver's license. […] From now on, if I want to go somewhere myself, I can take my own Renault Clio RS. That freedom makes me feel good,” says Verstappen. However, he adds that he prefers to be a passenger in a street car, because it gives him a moment of peace.

Verstappen about his driving test

Verstappen also added: 'I was a bit nervous about making mistakes, but the exam went well.' That now appears not to be entirely true. In an interview with the British The Times Verstappen tells about his first driving test. Verstappen explains what went wrong and how he almost failed.

'The examiner told me to turn right, but I turned left. Then I did not give priority to pedestrians who wanted to cross. He wasn't happy about that. I argued with him because I thought they were [de voetgangers, red.] were not yet about to cross. “They weren't there yet, so why should I stop?”, Verstappen told the examiner.

Ultimately, Verstappen passed his first driving test. He admits that failing would have been 'quite embarrassing'. “I think the examiner scared me,” the F1 driver summarizes the story. Let's go back to the message from 2015. In it, Verstappen promises to 'be a gentleman in traffic' and to 'abide by the rules'.