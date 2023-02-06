The Alpine Endurance Team is ready for the 2023 season of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship in which it will return to compete in the LMP2 class.

After two years of apprenticeship in the Hypercar category with the old Oreca LMP1, useful for understanding how to manage things when the LMDh arrives in 2024, the French manufacturer takes a step back in these 12 months of transition by fielding a pair of 07-Gibsons.

The two cars, renamed A470 for the occasion and as always managed by Team Signatech, will have the #35 and #36 on the sides. The confirmed drivers André Negrão and Matthieu Vaxivière, the promising young Olli Caldwell and Charles Milesi, plus a duo of veterans such as Memo Rojas and Julien Canal were chosen.

Specifically, the #35 will see the trio Negrão/Rojas/Caldwell at the wheel, while Vaxivière/Canal/Milesi is the one destined for the #36.

#36 Alpine A470 – Gibson: Matthieu Vaxiviere, Julien Canal, Charles Milesi, #35 Alpine A470 – Gibson: André Negrão, Memo Rojas, Olli Caldwell Photo by: James Moy

Leading the troop are certainly the two ‘familiar faces’ of the previous adventure with the LMP1, Negrão and Vaxivière, while Nicolas Lapierre will not be there, who as we already said some time ago chose to take a step back to devote himself to his team 😎 Racing and developing the LMDh.

“Alpine is like my second family, so I’m happy to continue our adventure. We know this is a year of transition, with the return to a category we know well despite all the changes that have occurred in recent years,” said Vaxivière.

“It will be a big challenge, but we will do everything we can to win and prepare for the future. I am looking forward to working with Charles, an extremely fast talent who I have seen grow with the sister car last year.”

“I’m also excited to be back with Julien, one of the best Silver riders in the industry with his great experience in LMP2. I look forward to this season with confidence, as I’m sure our trio will have great chemistry and the ambition to win races, Le Mans and the title”.

#36 Alpine A470 – Gibson: Matthieu Vaxiviere Photo by: James Moy

Negrão adds: “After two very good years in the Hypercar category, I am happy to return to LMP2 to start my sixth season with Alpine. I want to thank Alpine, Signatech and Philippe Sinault for their trust. The battle will be tough.”

“This year we will be up against a lot of competitive cars and great teams. However, I think we have a good opportunity to show everyone that Alpine is back in the fight for the title. With my two new team mates, we are ready to give the maximum this season and I can’t wait to participate in the 1000 Miles of Sebring”.

#35 Alpine A470 – Gibson: André Negrao Photo by: James Moy

Caldwell instead takes advantage of a new challenge that the Alpine Academy offers him after taking part in FIA F2: “I’m really excited to join Alpine for the FIA ​​WEC 2023. It’s a big change for my career, but I don’t see looking forward to taking on a new challenge, learning about the Alpine program and continuing to develop my relationship with the brand”.

“I can’t wait to get on track for the first race at Sebring, and racing on new circuits like Fuji and Le Mans will be a real thrill for me. I would like to thank all the Alpine collaborators for this opportunity, I am sure that together with the my new teammates we will be able to push to achieve great results”.

#35 Alpine A470 – Gibson: Olli Caldwell Photo by: James Moy

An excellent signing in view of the future is certainly that of Milesi, a boy who has stood out in LMP2 in the last two years:

“I am really happy to continue my journey with Signatech and to be part of the Alpine family this year. I couldn’t have wished for better than to become the driver of a French manufacturer and team at just 21 years old.”

“It’s a unique opportunity and I’m excited about it, especially as the team is doing everything to ensure we have good performance with the two cars entered. In my first year I think that with Matthieu and Julien we can achieve some excellent results and I’m looking forward to it.” start the season to see what we can do together.”

#36 Alpine A470 – Gibson: Charles Milesi Photo by: James Moy

Finally, the ‘old’ of the team are Rojas and Canal, who have a lot of experience in their category and will be able to help the guys who join them.

“I am looking forward to the 2023 season, I have raced against this team for many years and it is a great honor to join them. I already knew Philippe Sinault and got to know the entire technical structure. I was pleasantly surprised by the professionalism, spirit teamwork and the cohesion of all team members”, comments Canal.

“It’s also my return to the FIA ​​WEC after the 2017 title. I know the car, Matthieu is a close friend and I immediately got on well with Charles. This year won’t be easy, we’ll be up against teams that have already won the titles of the WEC and ELMS, but we are determined to fight for as many race wins and the championship as possible.”

#36 Alpine A470 – Gibson: Julien Canal Photo by: James Moy

I also load Rojas: “I am excited to join Alpine for my first season in the WEC. I was lucky enough to be successful in the ELMS, but my main goal is to win Le Mans. Since I arrived in Europe after four IMSA titles, my goal has been to win the triple crown of endurance racing: Sebring, Daytona and Le Mans, and this last one is the only one I’m missing”.

“Joining Alpine puts me in one of the top teams and I will fight alongside them to try and achieve this. I am extremely grateful to have such talented teammates, with André, one of the best endurance riders, and Olli, one of the most promising young prospects. I’m sure we will form a strong team with André’s experience and Olli’s youth, but also with Matthieu, Julien and Charles on the #36”.

“A great working environment is created with healthy emulation to push us to give our best. I am impatient to start the season and I would like to thank Philippe Sinault for his trust. I will do everything to achieve our goals!”.

#35 Alpine A470 – Gibson: Memo Rojas Photo by: James Moy

Team Principal Philippe Sinault said: “We are motorsport people and it was unthinkable for Alpine not to participate in the celebrations of the Centenary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. We absolutely wanted to be there, because competition is in our blood and in our DNA, and it also allows us to get up to speed with the majority of the coaching staff who will face the challenge that awaits us in 2024.”

“Before starting the development of our future LMDh prototype, our challenge this winter was to fully understand the season and the challenges we will have to face in LMP2. We had to put together two homogeneous and coherent formations of riders, keeping into account the specific rules of LMP2, especially with a Silver driver in each car”.

“We are proud of our trio which mixes experienced drivers with great potential. Everyone knows the qualities and skills of Matthieu, André and Charles, while Julien’s experience speaks for itself, as does Memo’s track record. We are also fully committed to guide Olli in a successful transition to Endurance, as we have done with André and many others in the past”.

“We are also delighted to welcome Reshad De Gerus to the team as reserve driver for the 2023 season. He is a talented one whose performances in ELMS will be closely watched this year.”

“Ultimately, LMP2 is a category that has evolved enormously in our two years of absence, with a complete redefinition of the technical regulatory framework on aerodynamics, engines and tyres. A super grid awaits us with an incredible level of competition, but not we can’t wait to take on the challenge and get to Sebring!”