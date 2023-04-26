The 6h of Spa-Francorchamps marks the third round of the 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship starting tomorrow and the organizers have published the Balance of Performance tables for the occasion.

After the opening of Sebring, we remind you that also in the Ardennes the Hypercar Class observes the same parameters already imposed at the 6h of Portimão a couple of weeks ago, so there are no variations on the theme, even if in this case it has been updated again the camber and tire pressure table that Michelin and Goodyear provided for LMH-LMDh and LMP2 respectively.

Since everything is unchanged compared to the Algarve race, let’s therefore recall the parameters to be observed for the teams in the first prototype category.

Vanwall and Glickenhaus are the lightest cars (1030kg), as well as the only ones not fitted with the hybrid system. The Vandervell 680 built by ByKolles Racing has a maximum power of 512kW and 901 MJ of energy available per stint, while the 007 LMH managed by Podium Advanced Technologies can exploit 520 kW of power and 913 MJ of energy.

#708 Glickenhaus Racing Glickenhaus 007: Romain Dumas, Ryan Briscoe, Olivier Pla Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Below are the two Cadillacs of Chip Ganassi Racing at 1035kg, with a maximum power of 513kW and 904MJ of energy per stint to be exploited, while the other LMDh model in action, i.e. the two Porsche 963s of Team Penske plus the new one from Jota , has 1045kg of weight, 516kW of power and 910 MJ of energy per stint. Recall that both mount the mandatory hybrid at the rear.

Finally we have the three Hypercars equipped with a front hybrid system, which for Peugeot will come into action at 150km/h; the 9X8 will travel on 1042kg and will also have 516kW of power, but 908 MJ of energy.

190km/h is instead the speed set for the activation of the Ferrari and Toyota hybrid: the 499Ps managed by AF Corse run on 1040kg and with a power of 509kW, plus 899MJ of energy per stint to be used (the lowest of the group ), with the GR010 Hybrid dominating at Sebring which instead will be on 1043kg, 512kW and 904 MJ.

Then there are all the data relating to the deployment of power and energy according to the engine rpm, which obviously vary according to the model and characteristics of the car.

In addition to the camber-pressure document, two others have been published which illustrate the specifications relating to the gear change on the LMH and LMDh, and the power. In the latter case, the note says that “The performance of the rear powerplant must not exceed, at any time, the lower of the power curve described in Appendix 4b (subject to BoP) plus 3%” referring to the 2023 regulation and no more “The power curve described in Appendix 4b corresponding to a peak power of 520 kW”.

#33 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C8.R: Ben Keating, Nicolas Varrone, Nicky Catsburg Photo by: Paul Foster

Moving on to the LMGTE AMs, the only change by BoP concerns the Aston Martins (at 1245kg minimum weight), which go from 88 liters to 89 in tank capacity, with relative new parameters in the deployment of power according to engine rpm.

The rest is unchanged, with the Ferrari 488 weighing 1263kg and having a fuel tank capacity of 89 litres, against the 1265kg of the Corvette, which has a 95 liter tank and a 41.3mm diameter restrictor. Smaller is the one (double) given to the Porsche 911, equal to 30.6mm, which is added to the 101 liters of tank capacity and 1269kg of minimum weight.

Finally, the Success Ballast has been updated taking into account the results achieved on the track in the two previous events, plus the position in the championship. Here we recall that 15kg is due to the winner of the race, 10kg to the second and 5kg to the third; the same ballast is assigned to those who occupy the same places in the standings.

After the two victories and the overall leadership, the Corvette pays the penalty by adding 45kg in total (15+15 for successes, plus another 15 for the record).

In order, the second heaviest car is the Dempsey-Proton Racing Porsche #77, which weighs 10kg off second place in Sebring plus another 10kg for second place in the standings.

Being third in its category, the AF Corse #21 Ferrari deserves only 5kg more, as do the Kessel Racing #57 and the Iron Dames #85 Porsche, both finishing third in the Sebring and Portimão events respectively.

Finally, 10kg arrives for the Richard Mille-branded AF Corse Ferrari #83, which climbed to the second step of the podium in Portugal.

FIA WEC – BoP Hypercars

FIA WEC – BoP LMGTE AM

FIA WEC – LMH and LMP2 tire pressures and cambers

FIA WEC – Performance Powertrain Hypercar

FIA WEC – Hypercar gearbox