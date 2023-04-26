We could try The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and this test gave the opportunity to touch i 4 new Link powerswhich deeply characterize the gameplay of the new chapter, so let’s see what it is.

As we reported in the trial of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, published in these minutes, the trial version gave the opportunity to test the 4 powers available to Link by hand. It’s not clear if it’s the total amount of powers available in the game or if it’s just a starting endowment, but these already allow for numerous possibilities.

What emerges from the test of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is in fact the great freedom of approach and interpretation that the gameplay of the new chapter allows players.

Link’s 4 powers in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

As you can see in the summary table above, these 4 powers already demonstrate these wide possibilities for interaction.

Link no longer has the Sheikah tablet and its runes, so these powers are organized differently, through a radial interface that allows their immediate application. In the case:

Ultramano allows you to lift, move and manipulate objects, which is essential for combining them and building machinery

Compositor is the specific power of fusion between different objects, creating mixtures with new characteristics

Ascensus allows you to traverse ceilings and platforms in a vertical line

Reverto rewinds time for a moving object, making it “retrace its steps”

These and many other features have emerged in the proven The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, along with new images that show Hyrule, Link and the powers.