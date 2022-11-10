There are many messages and gestures of affection received from Luca Marengoni’s family in these days of extreme pain

A wave of affection and closeness that has rarely been seen in unpleasant episodes such as the one that in the early hours of the morning of last November 8, caused the sudden disappearance of Luca Marengoni. Messages of condolence from institutions and moments of gathering in the school and in the home of the 14-year-old’s family.

Luca had left like every morning, riding his bikesfrom his home in the Città Studi neighborhood towards school, the Einstein high school in Milan. A few hundred meters from the institute, however, the unthinkable and irreparable happened.

The 14-year-old made a sudden turn and while crossing the rails in via Tito Livio, a tram citizen has overwhelmed him in full and crushed.

Now the Prosecutor has opened an investigation on what happened. The driver of the vehicle ended up in the register of suspects, also for his guarantee. The investigators carried out all the findings and collected the testimonies, to try to understand the exact dynamics of the accident.

What remains, beyond all this, is obviously the ache. A pain that primarily affected his family, his own parents it’s his brother greater. But also many others. Starting with his own companions of the 1D high school, his teachers and the many friends who remember Luca Marengoni for the very good and kind boy he was.

The messages of condolence for Luca Marengoni

One of the first to express his condolences and that of the entire citizens of Milan for the disappearance of Luca was the Mayor Salawhich also announced the city mourning.

Then came the messages also from Giuseppe ValditaraMinister of Education and Merit, of the Einstein High School leadershipwhich Luca had been attending for two months, that of mayor of Policoroa town in the Basilicata region of which the 14-year-old’s family is originally from.

Many of Luca’s friends have joined his home in the afternoon, for hug parents completely upset by what happened.

At the entrance to the school, the staff set up a few chairs which collected dozens of bouquets, banners and photos.

“Rest in peace Luca“, Reads a billboardsurrounded by all the high school students who, yesterday morning, observed a painful minute of silence in memory of their friend.