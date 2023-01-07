With the presentations of the single-seaters and the pre-season tests now around the corner, the 2023 world championship is getting closer and closer, but some episodes that took place last year have not yet been completely forgotten. Among these, one of those that still causes discussion is the one that happened last summer with Oscar Piastriinitially announced as the new pilot of theAlpine with the latter who, at the material time, was unaware of the agreement already reached by the Australian with McLaren. A case that was resolved only after a long legal dispute between the French and English teams, with the Contract Recognition Board which then ruled in favor of the latter. Consequently, as known, Piastri will be the new McLaren driverwith the 2023 championship which will also be his first overall in his career.

Still today, however, Alpine has not fully accepted what happened with the 2021 F2 champion, to the point of accusing him several times of having been incorrect towards the team that had welcomed him as third driver. A criticism that does not recognize Piastri’s manager in the slightest, ie the former F1 driver Mark Webber.

Returning to the microphones of the episode speedcafe.comthe Australian in turn contested Alpine’s attitude towards its rider, especially in the months and days leading up to the controversial announcement later denied in person by Piastri himself: “Oscar was pretty relaxed – recalled the winner of 9 GPs in F1 – irony of fate, he was showing all possible loyalty in the circumstances where expected more responses. He was the most loyal, while the other shareholders or executives of Alpine certainly were fewer patients. It was difficult to understand what his future would be there, and it was then that McLaren let us know that they wanted to change drivers. Oscar was available and everything went quickly. At McLaren they were prepared to take a huge risk with Oscar, which was fantastic. They had already done it with Lando Norris and, in part, with Carlos Sainz, and of course with Lewis Hamilton in the Ron Dennis era. So the opportunity to cast Oscar was great. They really wanted it, and that’s what made the biggest difference. It is important to feel that you are wanted and that the plan is very clear”.