In May, autumn weather is confirmed with rain and cool weather. What will happen from June?

The forecast continue to be those of an “autumnal” May with thesummer which is slow to arrive this year. Rains and thunderstorms are raging throughout Italy, with red alert in Sicilyorange in Emilia Romagna And yellow in six other regions. Last year these days the temperatures were much higher.

Summer weather 2023: why is the heat late? — While last year in these days there were 30 degrees in most of the boot, between tomorrow and Wednesday a intense cyclone, almost exceptional for this period. Since the beginning of the month, there have already been something like this on our territory 89 extreme events between violent storms, hailstorms and windstorms. And until the end of June, according to the calculations released by European center for medium-long term weather forecasts (ecmwf), between now and the end of June there will be no major changes. In short, spring will still be anomalous for quite some time and summer will start a little latewith inevitable consequences also for tourism.

Temperatures still below average — No heat on the horizon in the medium term due to a large European cyclonic circulation that will drive humid and unstable flows towards our country for quite a few more days. For the end of the month the MeteoGiuliacci team expects a gradual increase in pressure, but a little more than two weeks from the meteorological start of the summer quarter (June 1) the forecasts are those of a last part of spring along the same lines as these days. A situation that particularly affects tourist resorts, but in some ways it lends a big hand to areas that aren’t out of drought and who can therefore arrive at summer 2023 better prepared. In short, the anomaly is represented more by the previous year than by the current one, with the African anticyclone appearing from May 13 and continuing with a system of high pressures until September.

in contrast with the last 30 years — According to the analyzes conducted by European Center for Medium- to Long-Range Weather Forecasts (Ecmwf)supported by 35 countries, the second half of May and the month of June will still be colder than the averages of the last 30 years. It will still take some time to make up for the rainfall deficit of the last two years, experts say, but the weather for the next 45 days will certainly help. But be careful, because between June and July everything could change very quicklywith the arrival of the African anticyclone which, according to Antonio Sanò of Ilmeteo.it could bring the temperatures even 1.5-2 degrees above average.

Weather alert: Sicily split in three — There Civil protection foresees a complicated Monday 15 May for the Sicilywith red alert in the western part of the region, orange in the central one and yellow East. TO Palermothe mayor Roberto Lagalla ordered the closure of all schools of all levels. Traveling is also not recommended, with the advice to leave the house only for reasons of extreme necessity. The XXXIV National Review of orchestras and musical ensembles, in the same regional capital, has also been cancelled, while the municipalities of cute, Island of Females, Turret, Borgetto, Marineo, Lionheart, Bagheria, Capable, Terrasini, Trappeto, Crossbows, Partinico, Monreale And Montelepre. Schools closed with special ordinances also a Trapani, Marsala, Mazara del Vallo, Campobello of Mazara, Castelvetrano, Petrosino, Partanna, Alcamo, Erice And Valderice. Despite the orange alert, the mayor of AgrigentoFrancesco Miccichè, has decided to close the schools anyway, closely followed by other municipalities in the province, including Montechiaro palm, Aragon, Comitini, Canicattì, Favara, Sciacca, Cianciana And Rocca Alexandria.