Weather | The storm winds subsided in the south, there will be showers and warmer temperatures

The grip of the Varpu storm has eased in the south on Thursday.

20.9. 21:42

Capital region the weather will become cloudier on Thursday, says the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

The wind can still be moderately strong and gusty during the day, and its speed can reach more than ten meters per second.

“However, it is nothing compared to what the wind speed has been now,” says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Heikki Sinisalo referring to Wednesday to dangerously strong storm winds.

They are backwards now.

Sinisalon in the south Cloudiness is a little variable in the morning, and a little sprinkle may occur. At the latest in the afternoon, the weather will start to clear, and the sun will probably appear even before then.

Thursday’s high will be in the mid-twenties, and the evening will be mostly clear.

“The night before Friday won’t be particularly cold either, but the temperature will stay around fifteen degrees.”

Friday will still be a degree or two warmer than Thursday, Sinisalo states.

“But the joy doesn’t last terribly long. It won’t get terribly cold at the weekend, but the weather will still be a bit cooler and more unstable,” says Sinisalo.