A great mystery in Argentina is that activities are carried out at a Chinese space base located in the Patagonian province of Neuquén.

The station began to be built (in an area ceded to China for a period of 50 years) in 2014, when Cristina Kirchner was president, and was completed in 2017.

The United States has always suspected that this base had military objectives: in 2019, in a hearing in the American Congress, Admiral Craig Faller, then head of the US Southern Command, expressed this concern and also recalled Chinese friendships with Latin American dictatorships (Cuba , Nicaragua and Venezuela).

“Beijing may be violating the terms of its agreement with Argentina to conduct only civilian activities and may have the ability to monitor and potentially target U.S., allied and partner space activities,” he warned.

The Americans are now putting pressure on the new Argentine president, Javier Milei, to take action on the base. The first demand came from the American ambassador in Buenos Aires, Marc Stanley, in an interview with the newspaper La Nacion at the end of March.

“In relation to the Chinese, it surprises me that Argentina allows the Chinese Armed Forces to operate in Neuquén, secretly, doing who knows what,” he stated.

“I heard that they are soldiers from the Chinese Army who operate this space telescope, I don’t know what they do, I think the Argentines don’t know either, and they should know why the Chinese are stationed there,” said Stanley.

The space base was one of the topics of a conversation between Milei and General Laura Richardson, head of the American Southern Command, in a meeting held this Thursday (4) in Ushuaia, capital of the province of Tierra del Fuego.

Even before the meeting with Richardson, however, the Milei government had already signaled that it intended to question China about the base in Neuquén.

This week, a high-ranking Casa Rosada source told the website Infobae that the Argentine government is considering requesting a technical inspection of the Chinese space base.

According to this official, the objective is to “analyze if there is anything strange with the Neuquén base”. “The contracts can be revised,” he stated, remembering that the agreement stipulates “that 10% of the base’s resources must be used by Argentina and that is what we want to verify is being fulfilled.”

Spokesperson and Milei confirm intention to inspect base

The public demand from the American ambassador bothered sectors of the Milei administration. “I don't know why the ambassador sometimes makes these comments, I think these issues have already been discussed and are clear”, declared this week the Minister of the Interior, Guillermo Francos.

Francos stated that Marc Stanley's comments were “his private opinions”, but assured that the Chinese base in Neuquén – a “delicate subject”, he said – “has certainly been a topic of conversation [dos

Estados Unidos] with the Argentine government.”

Presidential spokesman Manuel Adorni said on Thursday that the Milei administration is not aware of “military objectives at the base”. However, he confirmed that a technical inspection is being considered.

“Regarding the Chinese base, it is clear that the agreement is being analyzed, clearly. It is an agreement that, as you know very well, within the multiplicity of issues that inheritance [do governo anterior, de

Alberto Fernández] brought us, this agreement is within the inheritance”, stated Adorni.

“We understand that scientific activities are being operated on that base and, in this case, it will be evaluated [a possibilidade de] carry out the corresponding audits or inspections later,” the spokesperson added.

On the same day, Milei also addressed the subject in an interview with Bloomberg News. “Negotiations are beginning to audit and inspect this, because the Chinese say that is not the case [supostos fins militares]. The situation will be studied”, said the president.

In a statement, the Chinese Embassy in Argentina claimed that the Neuquén base is a space technological cooperation facility between China and Argentina without military purposes.

“Instead of the aforementioned military activities, scientists from Argentina and China have access to the use of this station for scientific research,” claimed the Chinese representation.

“In addition to offering measurement and control services for China’s aerospace project, thanks to the coordination of Conae [Comissão Nacional

de Atividades Espaciais da Argentina], this station also works together with organizations and companies from different countries in space exploration. The local government and schools in Neuquén also use this station as a place to disseminate spatial knowledge,” the embassy said in the statement.

The Chinese representation also argued that in 2019 the Argentine Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Conae coordinated a visit by diplomatic delegations to the site, “including that of the United States”, and that a documentary about the station produced by the Argentine side in the same year had “great repercussions”.

“All this fully demonstrates the civil character and the open and transparent operating model of the aforementioned station”, explained the embassy.