This Monday they are expected rains strong in Chiapas, Campeche, Yucatán, Veracruz, Tabasco and Quintana Roo, and the strongest frost are expected in the mountains of Chihuahua and Durango, and a little less severe in seven other states, while the heat The strongest will be felt in Michoacán, Guerrero and Morelos, according to the Forecast of the National Meteorological Service of Conagua.

at dawn

Early this Monday, cold front 39 will travel through the Mexican southeast and the Yucatan Peninsula, causing intense occasional rains in Chiapas, very strong in Veracruz and Tabasco, strong with electric shocks in Oaxaca, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo, as well as showers in Puebla, these rains could increase the levels of rivers and streams, and produce flooding, landslides or flooding.

The mass of cold air that drives the front will generate a drop in temperatures and dense fog banks over the north, northeast, center, east and southeast of the national territory, as well as a “North” event with wind gusts of 70 to 90 km /h in the Isthmus of Tehuantepec and waves of 2 to 3 meters high on the coast of Veracruz and Gulf of Tehuantepec; Wind gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and waves of 1 to 2 meters high on the coast of Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán.

In addition, a polar trough over the northwest of the country, in combination with the humidity spread by the subtropical jet stream, will cause showers in Chihuahua and Durango, isolated rains in Coahuila, as well as snow or sleet in the mountains of Chihuahua (south). , Durango (north) and Coahuila (north).

On day

Already on the day, the cold front 39 will extend with stationary characteristics over the Yucatan Peninsula and the Caribbean Sea, it will interact with a low pressure channel in the southeast of the national territory, causing showers and heavy rains in both regions, with occasional rains. very strong in Chiapas, Campeche and Yucatán.

The cold air mass associated with the front will keep the environment cold to very cold with fog at dawn over the northeast and east of the national territory; as well as a very strong “North” event in the Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec.

Finally, an anticyclone at medium levels of the atmosphere will maintain a low probability of rain and a hot to very hot environment in the west, center and south of the Mexican Republic, with maximum temperatures above 40 °C in areas of Michoacán, Guerrero and Morelos ( south).

Cold, rain, heat and winds

Forecast of minimum temperatures (COLD) for this Monday, March 11, 2024:

Minimum temperatures of -10 to -5 °C with frost: mountains of Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures of -5 to 0 °C with frost: mountains of Baja California, Sonora, Coahuila, Zacatecas, Hidalgo, State of Mexico and Puebla.

Minimum temperatures of 0 to 5 °C: mountains of Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Tlaxcala, Veracruz and Oaxaca.

Freezing temperatures could cause the asphalt strip to freeze.

Rain forecast for this Monday, March 11, 2024:

Heavy rains with very strong spots (50 to 75 mm): Chiapas, Campeche and Yucatán.

Showers with occasional heavy rains (25 to 50 mm): Veracruz, Tabasco and Quintana Roo.

Shower intervals (5 to 25 mm): Puebla and Oaxaca.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Durango and Zacatecas.

Heavy to intense rains could cause landslides, flooding or flooding.

Forecast of maximum temperatures (HEAT) for this Monday, March 11, 2024:

Maximum temperatures of 40 to 45 °C: Michoacán, Guerrero and Morelos (south).

Maximum temperatures of 35 to 40 °C: Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima and Chiapas (coast).

Maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 °C: Sinaloa, Guanajuato, State of Mexico (southwest), Puebla (southwest), Oaxaca, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Wind and wave forecast for this Monday, March 11, 2024:

“North” event with wind gusts of 60 to 80 km/h: Isthmus of Tehuantepec; and with waves of 2 to 3 meters high: Gulf of Tehuantepec.

Winds with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h and dust devils: Chihuahua and Durango.

North wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and waves 1 to 2 meters high: coasts of Campeche and Yucatán.

Winds with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust devils: Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sonora, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla, Tlaxcala, State of Mexico, City of Mexico and Morelos.

Strong winds could blow down trees and billboards.

Surf

Waves 2 to 4 m high: west coast of Baja California.