Air transport | At least 50 passengers were injured following a technical problem on a flight from Sydney to Auckland

At least 13 passengers have been taken to hospital.

At least 50 passengers were injured when a technical problem caused heavy movement on a Latam Airlines flight from Sydney, Australia to Auckland, New Zealand, reports The New Zealand Herald newspaper on Monday.

According to the newspaper, at least 13 passengers have been taken to the hospital. The situation of one passenger is serious.

A passenger on the flight describes For New Zealand's public broadcaster RNZ the moment the plane fell in the air.

“People flew through the cabin,” the passenger described. According to him, several passengers were not wearing seat belts at the time of the incident.

Flight LA800 was operated with a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, says a person following the flights Flightaware website. The plane landed in Auckland at half past five in the afternoon local time, i.e. Monday morning Finnish time.

Last January, Boeing's 737 Max 9 planes were in the United States no-fly zone for three weeks after an Alaska Airlines plane made an emergency landing mid-flight due to a detached part.