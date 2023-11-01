Another fuss, again around Anwar El Ghazi. On Monday afternoon, Mainz, the club that holds his contract, made it known that they “noted with surprise and incomprehension his statements regarding our club. We will examine and legally evaluate the matter”. It all started in the morning, when the player made it known, via medical certificate, that he was not available for the day’s training. In reality there would be (also?) other reasons behind it. Above all the war in the Middle East.

In recent days, 28-year-old El Ghazi had published a post on social media that had created a stir: “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free”. In fact, it meant the area from the Jordan to the Mediterranean, which includes Israeli territory. For this thought the player was suspended and then reinstated. This is because the club had made it known that El Ghazi had apologised. But it wasn’t true. Now the footballer has taken things up a notch. “I do not regret my position and have no regrets. I will not take back what I have said. Rather, I will defend the oppressed until my last breath. Any other statements, comments or excuses attributed to me are factually incorrect and were not made or authorized from the undersigned. I am against war and violence, as well as the killing of all innocent civilians, all forms of discrimination, Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, genocide, apartheid, occupation and oppression. We must demand that the killings in Gaza stop.” He therefore proved Mainz wrong, who say they are studying the issue legally.