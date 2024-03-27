This Wednesday, in the mountains of Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango, the frost strongest of this day, but in several states of the Republic will make a heat between 35 and 45 degreeswhile in Yucatán and Quintana Roo the rains stronger, according to Forecast general of National Metereological Service.

at dawn

The eighth winter storm is located north of Mexico, in combination with the polar jet stream, it will cause showers and possible falling snow or sleet in areas of Sonora and Chihuahuain addition to isolated rains in Coahuila and Baja California, details the MNS.

Likewise, wind gusts of 70 to 90 km/h are expected in Sonora and Chihuahua, gusts of 50 to 70 km/h in Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Guanajuato, San Luis Potosí, Coahuila and Nuevo León, and gusts of 40 at 60 km/h in Baja California, Baja California Sur and Sinaloa; all with possible dust devils.

Also, waves of 1 to 3 meters high are forecast on the western coast of the Baja California Peninsula.

On the other hand, the cold front 42 will extend over the Gulf of Mexico and southeast of the country, will interact with a low pressure channel over the Yucatan Peninsula, promoting showers accompanied by electric shocks, possible fall of hail and wind gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in areas of Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

The air mass cold associated with the front, will produce a cooling of the temperatures in the northeast and east of the national territory, as well as wind from the north with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h in Veracruz and Tabasco, and gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in Tamaulipas.

For its part, the subtropical jet stream will cause gusts of wind from 40 to 60 km/h in Michoacán, Guerrero, Morelos, Mexico City, State of Mexico, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala and Puebla, in addition to waves of 1 to 3 meters high on the coasts of Jalisco and Colima. On the other hand, wind from the south is forecast with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h in the Isthmus of Tehuantepec.

On day

Cold front 42 will move slowly over the southeast of Mexico and will interact with a low pressure channel that will remain over the Yucatán Peninsula, generating showers in both regions with heavy occasional rains in Yucatán and Quintana Roo, continues the SMN.

The cold air mass associated with the front will cause a strong “North” event on the coasts of Tamaulipas and Veracruz, extending during the night towards the coast of Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and the Isthmus of Tehuantepec.

The Eighth winter storm will be located over the United States and will no longer affect Mexican territory, however, the cold to very cold environment will prevail with frost at dawn in high areas of the northwest of the Mexican Republic, the Mesa del Norte and the Mesa Central, forecasting a frigid environment in the mountains of Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango.

Likewise, the subtropical jet stream will maintain strong gusts of wind of 40 to 60 km/h in the west, center and southeast of the country, as well as waves of 1 to 3 meters high on the coasts of Jalisco and Colima.

Finally, the hot to very hot environment will continue in most of the Mexican Republic, with maximum temperatures above 40 °C in areas of Jalisco (coast), Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Morelos (south), Oaxaca (Isthmus), Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Rain forecast for this Wednesday, March 27, 2024:

Showers with occasional heavy rains (25 to 50 mm): Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Shower intervals (5 to 25 mm): Puebla, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco and Campeche.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Querétaro and Hidalgo.

Heavy rains could cause increases in the levels of rivers and streams, landslides and flooding in low-lying areas.

Freezing temperatures could freeze the asphalt layer.

Strong to intense winds could blow down trees and billboards.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for this Wednesday, March 27, 2024:

Maximum temperatures of 40 to 45 °C: Jalisco (coast), Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Morelos (south), Oaxaca (Isthmus), Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures of 35 to 40 °C: Nayarit, State of Mexico (southwest), Puebla (southwest) and Veracruz (south).

Maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 °C: Baja California Sur, Sonora (south), Sinaloa, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas (south), Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo and Mexico City.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for the early hours of this Wednesday, March 27, 2024:

Minimum temperatures of -10 to -5 °C with frost: mountains of Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures of -5 to 0 °C with frost: mountain ranges of Baja California, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Zacatecas, Jalisco, Aguascalientes and the State of Mexico.

Minimum temperatures of 0 to 5 °C: mountain ranges of Baja California Sur, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Puebla, Veracruz and Oaxaca.

Wind and wave forecast for this Wednesday, March 27, 2024:

“North” event with wind gusts of 40 to 60 km/h: coasts of Tamaulipas and Veracruz, extending during the night towards Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and the Isthmus of Tehuantepec.

Winds with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h: Gulf of California and Quintana Roo; with dust devils: Baja California Sur, Sonora, Sinaloa, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Durango, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Colima, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala and Puebla.

Waves from 1 to 3 meters high: coasts of Jalisco and Colima.