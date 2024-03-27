Minister of Finance relates the trajectory of the economy to Congressional decisions; mentions payroll tax exemption and Perse’s future

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadsaid on Tuesday (March 26, 2024) that the government must assess, according to the progress of projects in Congress, whether the target of surplus of 0.5% of GDP (gross domestic product) in 2025, as previously stipulated in the new spending ceiling (fiscal framework).

The fiscal target must be included in the LDO (Budget Guidelines Law), the law that defines the bases for formulating next year's Budget. The text must be sent by April 15th by the Ministry of Planning and Budget, from the minister Simone Tebetfor Congressional analysis.

“We will, over the next few days, define with the National Congress the direction of the carriage, how we will define the trajectory from now on. Minister Simone is the one who prepares the LDO. This topic will be discussed in light of what is happening in the National Congress, what has already happened in the higher courts”, said Haddad in an interview with CNN Brazil.

The fiscal framework approved last year established a deficit 0.5% in 2023, zero in 2024, surplus 0.5% in 2025 and 1% in 2026.

Haddad cited the payroll tax exemption for 17 sectors of the economy and the definitions of Perse (Emergency Program for the Resumption of the Events Sector) as examples of Congressional decisions that could change the trajectory of public accounts.

“People imagine that the primary result depends only on the Executive. This is a mistake”, said the minister. He highlighted that, before, “the head of the Executive had command over the country, which he no longer has today”.

Haddad added: “At the request of the President [do Senado] Rodrigo Pachecothen at the request of the [presidente da Câmara dos Deputados,] Arthur Lira, bills were presented either by the government or by parliamentarians to reach an equation. I think this will define the future of the trajectory”.

