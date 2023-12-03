Weather | In southern Germany, a snow storm is still disrupting train traffic, Munich airport has been opened again

According to the German media, more than 500 flights have been canceled despite the opening of the airport.

Germany’s in the southern parts, a snowstorm will disrupt train traffic at least until tomorrow, reports news agency DPA message service in X.

According to the German railway company Deutsche Bahn, passengers in southern Germany must prepare for large-scale restrictions on train traffic until Monday.

The local broadcasting company Bayerischer Rundfunk reported Deutsche Welle’s English-language news website according to that the condition of the train tracks is checked with the help of helicopters.

The channel reported that the situation at Munich’s main train station is still chaotic and passengers have been standing in queues hundreds of meters long, waiting for information about the running of trains

Instead, flights have started again this morning at Munich Airport, the capital of the state of Bavaria, DPA says. The airport was completely closed yesterday due to the snow, and hundreds of flights were canceled or postponed.

of Munich however, the airport gives instructions message service in X air passengers to check the status of their flight even today.

According to Deutsche Welle, more than 500 flights have been canceled even today despite the opening of the airport.

The heavy snowfall stopped most of the traffic yesterday and caused numerous dangerous situations. More than 40 centimeters of snow has fallen.

The Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Union Berlin was also canceled due to security reasons. On Saturday, the authorities urged residents to stay at home for safety reasons.

Throughout the past week in Germany, it has been snowing heavily in many places and it has been freezing cold.